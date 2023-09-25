Cannabis has become a “mainstream” illegal drug of choice for Hong Kong’s youth because of misconceptions about its dangers, police have said after arresting 41 people over alleged narcotics trafficking, fraud and criminal intimidation.

Inspector Lui Long-ching of the force on Monday said 37 of those arrested in the crackdown were aged 25 or below, with the youngest being just 14 years old.

“During the operation, we found that cannabis had become a mainstream drug for young people. They often mistakenly regarded it as being both harmless and legal,” said Lui, referring to the arrests that were made between June 12 and September 21 in Tseung Kwan O.

He said drug dealers used social media platforms to sell the product and lure young people into trafficking. Such platforms were also an avenue to recruit youngsters for debt collection, he said, noting the work required no previous experience but guaranteed quick money