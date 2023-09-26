Hong Kong’s John Lee orders full-speed investigation into accident that claimed lives of 2 workers in underground gas-filled tube
- Chief executive calls on all stakeholders to ensure workplace safety, pointing out laws are not enough to eradicate such incidents
- He expresses ‘deepest condolences’ to victims’ families, with Social Welfare Department instructed to provide support
Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday ordered an investigation at full speed into a workplace accident in which two men died in a toxic gas-filled underground tube, vowing to step up checks on construction sites and hunt down those who had breached safety rules.
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the Labour Department had already launched inspections of similarly confined venues citywide following Sunday’s tragedy. Two workers, aged 61 and 63, were found dead after being trapped for more than 12 hours at a site managed by the MTR Corporation in the West Kowloon Cultural District.
“Industrial accidents are profoundly distressing, and those in charge must strictly adhere to occupational safety and health regulations, as well as relevant guidelines,” Lee said before a weekly meeting with his advisers in the Executive Council.
He expressed his “deepest condolences” to the victims’ families, adding he had instructed the Social Welfare Department to provide them with substantial support.
The Post earlier reported that police were hunting the boss, 62, of the two dead workers, who called the force on Sunday morning, more than 12 hours after he was allegedly asked to look for the pair on Saturday.
A preliminary investigation suggested protocols that required the main contractor and subcontractor to provide breathing apparatus, monitor the whereabouts of staff working underground and ensure their safety had not been followed, according to an insider.
Lee on Tuesday said those in charge of construction sites must effectively manage risks and ensure proper safety arrangements.
The maximum penalty for violating the Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance was increased from HK$500,000 to HK$10 million (US$1.3 million), alongside a two-year jail term, under an amendment bill endorsed by lawmakers in April.
The city leader pointed out that regardless of how laws were structured, individuals must adhere to them.
“We have laws that target robbery, but that doesn’t mean we are able to completely eradicate the crime. Therefore, everyone must participate to ensure occupational safety and health measures are in place,” Lee noted.
While stressing the significance of a culture of occupational safety, Lee vowed authorities would spare no effort in strengthening inspections at construction sites.
Unionist lawmaker Lam Chun-sing on a radio programme meanwhile lamented that the intended deterrence effect of the increased penalty “had not been manifested”.
He pointed out that regulations for industrial work in a confined space were stricter and that employers were legally responsible for ensuring worker safety.
Safety consultant Lee Kwong-sing, of the Hong Kong Construction Industry Employees General Union, said the Factories and Industrial Undertakings Regulation had clearly defined underground pipelines as confined spaces, with only those who had completed a course and obtained a permit allowed to operate.
Lee added that the standard procedure required a worker to stand guard on ground level and hold a safety rope attached to a colleague working down the pipe.
“The regulation has already been set out, but whether employers follow it is another story,” he said.
Supervisors bore an “undeniable responsibility” to check for anyone left behind before leaving a site, he added.