Hong Kong’s leader on Tuesday ordered an investigation at full speed into a workplace accident in which two men died in a toxic gas-filled underground tube, vowing to step up checks on construction sites and hunt down those who had breached safety rules.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said the Labour Department had already launched inspections of similarly confined venues citywide following Sunday’s tragedy. Two workers, aged 61 and 63, were found dead after being trapped for more than 12 hours at a site managed by the MTR Corporation in the West Kowloon Cultural District.

“Industrial accidents are profoundly distressing, and those in charge must strictly adhere to occupational safety and health regulations, as well as relevant guidelines,” Lee said before a weekly meeting with his advisers in the Executive Council.

John Lee addresses the press ahead of his Exco meeting. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

He expressed his “deepest condolences” to the victims’ families, adding he had instructed the Social Welfare Department to provide them with substantial support.