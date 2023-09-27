Sanday Chongo Kabange, a volunteer from Zambia who works with NGOs in Hong Kong on a range of societal causes, considers his smile as his most important communication skill.

“A smile speaks volumes beyond words. It has the power to effortlessly break the ice,” the business journalist, in his 30s, said, citing his interactions with underprivileged individuals from diverse backgrounds during his volunteer work.

For more than eight years, Kabange has dedicated a significant amount of his personal time and effort to various causes spanning environmental advocacy to helping the terminally ill, disabled or homeless.

He has been selected as a finalist for the Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2023 in the category of Spirit of Community. The annual event, co-organised by the South China Morning Post and property developer Sino Group, honours the achievements of remarkable individuals whose endeavours may otherwise go unnoticed.

The Spirit of Hong Kong Awards is co-organised by the South China Morning Post and property developer Sino Group.

“Volunteering also allows me to visit places and meet underprivileged people that I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to encounter as an expat,” Kabange, who has taken on a leadership role as a volunteer for ImpactHK, said.