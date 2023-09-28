The happiness level of Hongkongers has plunged to a decade low, according to a survey by an advocacy group which suggests residents are struggling with a “post-traumatic situation” in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a July online poll conducted by HK.WeCARE – a concern group under Wofoo Social Enterprise – on more than 1,200 respondents, the average score out of 10 on a general happiness index was 5.88, down from last year’s 6.59.

“Although the pandemic has ended, it takes time to repair the damage that was caused globally,” said Professor Simon Lam Ching, an adviser to the group and associate dean of Tung Wah College’s nursing school.

“There was a lot of tolerance during Covid – people could get seven days of sick leave without producing a certificate, they can work from home if needed, and there were many subsidies to help people survive the hardest times … But all these are gone now, and people are rushed to return to normality, which can be overwhelming and stressful.”