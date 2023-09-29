Under the standard employment contract for hiring foreign helpers, employers are required to provide them with free food. Employers may choose to pay a food allowance instead.

The food allowance would also be increased by HK$40 from not less than HK$1,196 to at least HK$1,236 per month, authorities said.

The government announced on Friday that the minimum allowable wage for helpers would be increased by HK$140 from HK$4,730 per month.

The new rates will apply to all contracts signed on or after Saturday.

“The government reviews the minimum allowable wage for foreign domestic helpers regularly,” a spokesman said.

“In accordance with the established practice, we have carefully considered Hong Kong’s general economic and labour market conditions over the past year, as well as Hong Kong’s near-term economic outlook in this year’s review.

“Taking into account the above, the affordability of employers and the livelihood of foreign domestic helpers, the government has decided to adjust the minimum allowable wage.

“The government has also reviewed the food allowance in lieu of free food, and decided to increase the allowance level.”

According to the authorities, contracts signed on or before Friday at the existing rates will still be processed provided applications reach the Immigration Department on or before October 27. That gives employers sufficient time to send the signed contracts for completion of the necessary application procedures.

The government approved a 2.2 per cent rise in the minimum wage for helpers in September last year, increasing it from HK$4,630 to HK$4,730 a month.

Earlier this year, two major migrant worker groups called for an increase of at least 27 per cent ahead of an annual review, citing the impact of the high cost of living and inflation.

The Asian Migrants’ Coordinating Body suggested the monthly wage should climb to HK$6,016 while the Hong Kong Federation of Asian Domestic Workers Unions put the figure at HK$6,228.

Both groups also urged authorities to increase the food allowance, with the coordinating body calling for the amount to be almost tripled to HK$3,065 per month, and the union pushing for HK$2,552.