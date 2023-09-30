The family, although they planned to stay for just a day, had lined up a packed schedule.

Long said he came to the city about three years ago, before the coronavirus pandemic hit, and the good memories he had sparked his decision to bring his family along this time.

Many of the people who took high-speed trains from the mainland on Saturday said they planned to go on to other destinations after a stopover in Hong Kong and did not plan to go on a shopping spree while in the city.

Long said they would visit Hong Kong Disneyland, The Peak and scenic Victoria Harbour, as well as do some shopping, before a late night train home.

“I came here before the pandemic. I liked it here, and I feel the place is even better now,” he said.

Long added that the high-speed railway link made it easy to visit the city and return on the same day.

“I have always had a good impression of Hong Kong and longed to visit it myself,” Yang, 58, said.

Zhang Guangxin, 42 and who works in machining, also caught an early train from Dongguan to Hong Kong on Saturday with his wife, 14-year-old daughter and son, 12.

He said he visited the city several years ago and wanted to return with his two children.

Zhang added the family planned to visit Victoria Harbour and had an HK$8,000 (US$1,022) budget to buy clothes and shoes in Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui before they went home on Saturday night.

“We came here because my children had never been to Hong Kong. I wanted to bring them here for a visit during this long holiday,” he said.

He added that the family might travel to other mainland cities after their Hong Kong visit.

But others, including people from mainland provinces other than neighbouring Guangdong, planned to stay longer for sightseeing, shopping and dining.

Ye Sheng, 31, a kindergarten teacher from China’s eastern Anhui province, took a high-speed train on Saturday morning to Hong Kong with her husband and three-year-old daughter from Guangzhou, where they had spent the previous day.

“We have never been here, so we have decided to come here for sightseeing and food, and also take our daughter to Disneyland,” she said.

Ye said they planned to stay in the city for four days, including taking her toddler to Hong Kong Disneyland on Saturday.

She added the family planned to tour the city and eat traditional snacks on Sunday, as well as watch the National Day fireworks on Sunday night.

Ye said she also planned to buy gold items in Hong Kong.

About a million mainland Chinese visitors are expected to visit the city over the eight-day “ golden week ” National Day holiday period – from September 29 until October 6, which overlaps with the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The number of tourists from the mainland is expected to peak from Saturday to Monday. It is predicted the visitors will start to leave from Tuesday, two days after the October 1 National Day celebrations.

The big attraction will be the Sunday return of the spectacular fireworks display over Victoria Harbour for the first time in five years.