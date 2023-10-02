Organisers had hoped the government bodies, which had expressed support as long ago as 2016, would have helped by promoting the event, providing grants and venues, or issuing public statements.

Four organisations, Brand Hong Kong, InvestHK, Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC), are all listed as “supporting organisations” for the city event, but the Post has learned that they have done little to demonstrate their backing.

But Gay Games Hong Kong (GGHK) is not listed on any government websites and no government agencies or officials have spoken in support of the event.

The government last month said in response to media queries that the Games were organised by a community organisation and many events would be held at private venues.

Officials also reminded the organisers of the need to observe city laws.

When the Post approached the four statutory bodies listed as “supporting organisations”, only the Equal Opportunities Commission said it was in favour of the Games going ahead, but admitted it had not provided any “manpower or financial resources”.

“The EOC supports the staging of the Gay Games in Hong Kong, including supporting the organising committee’s bid in 2017 and their mission to promote equality and inclusion,” a spokesman said.

14:16 Faith out of the closet: Inside Hong Kong’s LGBTQ-affirming church Faith out of the closet: Inside Hong Kong’s LGBTQ-affirming church

Brand Hong Kong, InvestHK and the HKTB confirmed that they allowed the Games organisers to list them as supporting organisations and use their logos.

InvestHK said it had “not provided any further support”, while Brand Hong Kong and the HKTB did not say if they had done so.

The HKTB and EOC have been listed as supporting organisations on the Games website since 2016, with Brand Hong Kong and InvestHK added later.

The lack of concrete government support is a stark contrast to the high-profile official backing for previous events hosted by France in 2018 and the United States in 2014.

Manuel Picaud, co-chairman of the 2018 Paris Games, said the French government provided free venues and grants that covered about a quarter of the budget, and there was also public support from President Emmanuel Macron

“We had the full support of regional and national governments as we shared the same values of inclusion, equality and respect for LGBTQ people,” Picaud said. “This made the event more affordable and world-class.”

The 2014 Games in Cleveland and Akron, Ohio, got the backing of then US President Barack Obama

John Burns, an honorary professor at the University of Hong Kong ’s department of politics and public administration, said the lukewarm government response showed that Hong Kong authorities preferred to distance themselves from the event.

“Hong Kong has hundreds of thousands of gay people and supporting this event is a way to signal to them ‘we know you are here and deserve equal treatment,’” he said. “Clearly, a decision was made not to do that.”

The organising body for the GGHK is made up of volunteers working in human resources, event planning, public relations, marketing and other fields.

Professor John Burns says the lukewarm government response to the Gay Games shows Hong Kong authorities prefer to distance themselves from the event. Photo: Handout

A spokesman confirmed that the organisers had applied for a grant from the HKTB in 2022, but were rejected without being given a reason.

But the event has secured high-level sponsors, including Marriott Bonvoy and YouTube.

The spokesman said the Games had received “the usual support required from the government” to host events.

“It is entirely a matter for those bodies, or any supporting organisation for that matter, to determine the level of support they would like to provide to GGHK,” he added.

03:54 Hong Kong’s top court orders government to create legal framework for same-sex partnerships Hong Kong’s top court orders government to create legal framework for same-sex partnerships

The only public venue being used is the Queen Elizabeth Stadium, which the organisers have to rent. Outdoor running events in country parks were approved by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department.

The Hong Kong organisers of the event have had a turbulent journey since they won the bid to host the Games in 2017.

Aside from the pandemic which forced the event to be postponed, political changes in Hong Kong have also affected it.

Foreign participants have said they would stay away to avoid “accidentally” breaching the city’s strict national security law . There have also been calls to cancel the Games, including from conservative groups in Hong Kong.

Organisers, who originally aimed for 15,000 participants, confirmed last month that only about 2,000 athletes had signed up. There were 10,000 at the Paris Games.

The original list of 36 sports has been slashed to 17, with some events moved to Guadalajara, Mexico, last year.

Track and field, field hockey and rugby sevens have been cancelled because of the lack of sign-ups, and the Post learned that volleyball, beach volleyball, diving and some other events could not find venues.

Competitors have to pay to take part. To attract more athletes, organisers have targeted corporations, which are expected to account for about 800 to 900 competitors.

A GGHK spokesman said the organising team was committed to staging “a welcoming, inclusive and successful” Games, despite the setbacks.

Brian Leung Siu-fai, the chief operating officer of gay rights organisation Big Love Alliance, said that the event had become a missed opportunity to boost tourism and raise the profile of LGBTQ rights and equality.

“If promoted right, GGHK could have been the biggest international LGBTQ cultural event in Asia,” he explained. “The Hong Kong government should have made good use of this event to boost the waning local tourism industry.”

Chinese University’s Suen Yiu-tung, an associate professor of gender studies, agreed with Leung’s assessment.

She said: “A more welcoming stance would have undoubtedly attracted more participants.”