“In every country, there are times when people think things in the past could have been improved by today’s standards, so we have to have more compassion,” he said in his sermon on Sunday.

Koon noted the mixed feelings Christians in the city might have over the flag, suggesting they pray for the country’s leaders and opt for a less confrontational approach when calling for changes.

The Reverend Canon Peter Koon Ho-ming, also a lawmaker, said their counterparts in the United States and Taiwan also displayed their flags at services. He pointed to the Church of England being Britain’s official church as another example of the crossover between faith and politics.

Worshippers were split about seeing the Chinese flag displayed for the first time at Hong Kong’s oldest church building to mark National Day on Sunday, with the parish chaplain behind the move brushing off concerns over the separation of religion and politics.

“When we pray for our country today, we want to thank God for his grace for what our country has done well in the past. Where we feel in our hearts that the country should do better, we pray for God’s grace and mercy to help the country’s leaders, all public officials and residents to continue to work hard.”

Koon first suggested displaying the flag for the holiday at St John’s Cathedral in Central in May, prompting more than 140 people to sign an online petition against his decision alongside other remarks he made in recent months on local churches’ relationship with the country.

The national flag was taken away for the subsequent service, which was conducted in English. Photo: May Tse

The 10.30am service in Mandarin on Sunday was led by the bishop of Hong Kong Island Matthias Der Tze-wo, with the national flag placed to the left of the nave. It attracted dozens of church-goers and visitors who took pictures of the flag.

Church-goer Florence Hoo, 63, said she was thrilled to see the display and that she had waited for this moment for a long time.

“For the first time, I feel my national identity and my religious belief are in unison,” said the retired teacher. “There have been too many misunderstandings about the country among Hongkongers, especially the youth. The country has developed quickly in the past few years and lifted millions out of poverty.”

Foreign domestic helper Theresa Dee, 29, said she attended the Mandarin service at the cathedral with her friends every Sunday because it was held at a suitable time, despite not speaking the language.

“I know it is China’s national day today, but I didn’t know about the flag,” she said. “I don’t mind the flag. I go to church for myself, not for China.”

Social worker Veronica Chan, 55, however, expressed discomfort about the display, saying that her participation did not mean she endorsed Koon’s move.

“I only came here because I have been doing that for many years,” she explained. “I will not and cannot let this disturb my routine. I cannot let this affect my commitment to the Lord.”

Tourist Christopher Yang, 32, from Beijing, was seen taking a picture of the flag as he passed by the church.

“I didn’t expect that, but isn’t it that Christian churches should not engage in political campaigning?” said the PhD student from Tsinghua University who travelled to the city while on sabbatical leave. “I can’t tell whether it is a correct move, but I find it slightly off.”

After the service, Koon insisted the display was already a “balanced” approach in the face of the different opinions arising in the recent months.

“There are always opinions whenever there are people. But for those who totally disapprove of [the display], then they should reflect for themselves,” he said after the service.

Although there was currently no plan to set up a flagpole for a permanent display in the cathedral, the flag would appear at all future National Days, he said.

