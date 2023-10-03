“The relocation of the Triangular Island goddess of Tin Hau Shrine to the shore is of great significance to the believers,” Jennifer Chow Kit-bing, the chairwoman of the preparation committee for the move, explained.

Organisers said the vessel, which carries the Triangular Island goddess of Tin Hau Shrine, would be renovated and turned in a museum to showcase the city’s rich fishing heritage.

The ship, which carries an altar dedicated to Tin Hau, the traditional Chinese goddess of the sea and a fixture in the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter, on Tuesday at last made landfall after a 34-year battle to find the shrine a new home.

“The temple ship had berthed in the centre of the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter. Worshippers needed to board a tender boat to get to the temple. In case of bad weather, safety became an important issue.”

The shrine to traditional Chinese goddess of the sea Tin Hau is moved from her floating home in Causeway Bay to a new temple on shore. Photo: May Tse

Tin Hau is believed to protect seafarers in traditional Chinese folk culture . Veneration of the goddess is spread throughout China’s coastal regions and among overseas Chinese communities across Southeast Asia.

The new temple has retained the layout and characteristics of the original temple ship, with a bluish-green floor designed to give the impression the shrine is still afloat.

Chow added the relocation had yet to be completed and the committee was discussing with authorities, such as the Tourism Board and the Harbourfront Commission, on the best way to turn the ship into a museum after its safety inspection and redecoration were finished.

She said she hoped the new temple and the ship would become a landmark in Causeway Bay and help attract more tourists to the area.

Chow said she started to petition authorities to move the goddess to the shoreline in 1989.

Authorities approved the plan to build a new land-based home for the shrine on the site of a former shipyard on Victoria Park Road in 2015.

It is not known when the temple ship was first moored in the Causeway Bay Typhoon Shelter, but it was recorded as being present in 1955.

Deputy Secretary for Justice Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan, Harbourfront Commission chairman Vincent Ng Wing-shun and lawmakers Edward Leung Hei and Chan Hok-fung took part in the opening ceremony for the new temple.

Cheung said the shrine’s new home would help pass on the cultural heritage, folk history and memories of seafaring in Causeway Bay.

Leung, of Hong Kong Island East, said he hoped the relocation would help to preserve Hong Kong’s history of typhoon shelters and the fishing industry.