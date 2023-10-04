The typhoon, named after the Japanese name for the constellation of Canis Minor, is forecast to close in on Hong Kong and come within 400km (248.5 miles) of the city by Friday, the Observatory said on Tuesday.

Shau Kei Wan and Shek O were still repairing damage after the deluge caused landslides and road subsidence as Koinu approached the city on Tuesday.

“If Koinu weakens slowly and comes closer to the vicinity of the Pearl River Estuary, it will be rather windy with squally showers over the region on Friday and over the weekend,” the Observatory predicted.

Storms on the horizon as Hong Kong braces for the approach of Super Typhoon Koinu later this week. Photo: Sam Tsang

Hong Kong was hit by Super Typhoon Saola at the start of last month, but emerged relatively unscathed because authorities had pulled out all the stops in preparation.

But a massive rainstorm – described by the government as a “once-in-500-years” event – wreaked havoc a week later after it caused flash floods in areas such as Wan Chai, Chai Wan, Shau Kei Wan, Wong Tai Sin, Causeway Bay, Tai Po, Sha Tau Kok, Sheung Shui, Mong Kok and Shek O.

Massive boulders and debris from landslides blocked off main roads in Shau Kei Wan, and Shek O’s only access road was rendered unusable twice in a week because of landslides and ground subsidence.

A section of Yiu Hing Road near the Yiu Tung Estate in densely populated Shau Kei Wan remained cordoned off on Tuesday, and the daily lives of residents remained disrupted.

A Post reporter found mud, rocks, and debris from trees covering the road. On the slope of Mount Parker, opposite Yiu Tung Estate, boulders from the landslide were piled up.

The Civil Engineering and Development Department said the work involved in removing and fixing in-place debris was difficult and dangerous because of the lack of road access to transport the required machines.

The department added the area was cordoned off with wire mesh fences to ensure public safety and that the timeline for restoration work was under discussion with the contractor.

Kwok San-yuen, a 70-year-old resident in Yiu Kwai House, near the collapse, complained about the lack of progress on the clearance.

“A little extra walk is tolerable, but stairs are too tiring. My legs are aching from walking up the stairs these days,” he said. “I just hope it will be solved as soon as possible. It’s been almost a month, and the chief executive came here too. But there’s still no progress.”

03:45 Hong Kong issues its longest black rainstorm alert ever as city pounded by sudden torrential rain Hong Kong issues its longest black rainstorm alert ever as city pounded by sudden torrential rain

Another resident, surnamed Lee, who lives in Yiu Ming House, one of the buildings next to the collapse, said she was afraid Koinu would make a bad situation worse and that she feared the rocks on the slopes of Mount Parker opposite might be dislodged.

“We’re definitely worried. I’m afraid those rocks will fall on us,” she added.

Lee Ching-har, a member of the Eastern District Council, said the rocks being piled up on the slope made removal difficult.

“Hopefully the affected areas could be back in operation within three to six months. The exact time frame depends on the weather and our further assessment,” Lee added.

A section of Shek O Road, the main connection for the village of about 2,500, was down to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic lights as authorities worked to repair damage.

Southern district councillor Paul Zimmerman said people in the area were anxious about access to the village during Koinu, especially because work to fix damage caused by Saola was unfinished.

“The concerns are not necessarily the landslides per se because people stay in place during a typhoon, he said. “The concern is whether the road will be lost, then they cannot access their home or get back to work.”

Zimmerman added Saola followed by the heavy rainfall meant that drains were clogged with leaves, branches and debris and were not operating at full capacity.

“In any case, the drains are not designed for that amount of rain,” he said.

Ben But, a property manager from Shek O, asked what more could be done to ensure the safety of road users because the spots where the latest landslides happened were all strengthened by retaining walls.

“I think this indicates that they know these slopes are relatively weak,” he said. “I’m not pointing fingers as I am sure they are trying very hard but we cannot get an answer anywhere.”

He added one of the ways to deal with Koinu was to move out of Shek O for a few days, as some people previously did.