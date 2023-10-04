Effective communication is vital in any collaborative sport, a fact that the Hong Kong Deaf Rugby Team takes to heart every time its players venture out onto the pitch.

Ken Chung Ho-ting, a dedicated member of the squad, discovered his passion for the sport at school back in 2009 and has played an integral role since the team was established in 2015, stressing the importance of trust and collaboration among his peers.

Fellow teammate Mary Cheng Pui-man also said she believed deaf players could excel at rugby and expressed a determination to promote inclusivity and diversity within the sport.

“I joined the team in 2019 after being introduced to it by some friends. Despite being deaf, I firmly believe that deaf players can excel in rugby,” she said. “Although my experience with the sport may be short, I am determined to break through barriers and continue playing.”

The group’s efforts have also led them to become a Spirit of Teamwork finalist in this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, an annual event co-organised by the South China Morning Post and property developer Sino Group to honour the achievements of remarkable individuals whose endeavours might otherwise go unnoticed.

The 11th Spirit of Hong Kong Awards 2003. Photo: SCMP

Communication is key when the team practice and play. Cheng, who wears a hearing aid and has verbal speaking abilities, serves as a sign language interpreter for Coach Cheng Tik-him.