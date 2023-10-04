Spirit of Hong Kong Awards: deaf rugby team stands together on and off the pitch to foster inclusion
- Hong Kong Deaf Rugby Team listed as finalists in Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, an annual event that honours the achievements of remarkable individuals
- ‘Although my experience with the sport may be short, I am determined to break through barriers and continue playing,’ one player says
Effective communication is vital in any collaborative sport, a fact that the Hong Kong Deaf Rugby Team takes to heart every time its players venture out onto the pitch.
Ken Chung Ho-ting, a dedicated member of the squad, discovered his passion for the sport at school back in 2009 and has played an integral role since the team was established in 2015, stressing the importance of trust and collaboration among his peers.
Fellow teammate Mary Cheng Pui-man also said she believed deaf players could excel at rugby and expressed a determination to promote inclusivity and diversity within the sport.
“I joined the team in 2019 after being introduced to it by some friends. Despite being deaf, I firmly believe that deaf players can excel in rugby,” she said. “Although my experience with the sport may be short, I am determined to break through barriers and continue playing.”
The group’s efforts have also led them to become a Spirit of Teamwork finalist in this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, an annual event co-organised by the South China Morning Post and property developer Sino Group to honour the achievements of remarkable individuals whose endeavours might otherwise go unnoticed.
Communication is key when the team practice and play. Cheng, who wears a hearing aid and has verbal speaking abilities, serves as a sign language interpreter for Coach Cheng Tik-him.
Players on the pitch also rely on visual cues, sign language and gestures to coordinate, having developed their own set of signals and always keeping a lookout for prompts.
“This unique communication method enables us to effectively coordinate and communicate with each other on the field,” Mary Cheng said.
The rugby player described herself as passionate about welcoming people from all walks of life into the sport. She added that she planned to coach children with special needs and create teams open to players of all levels of hearing ability.
Both teammates also said effective collaboration among deaf players from different communities required an adjustment period, during which each member adapted to their peers’ communication style and built up trust between one another.
Discussing the range of sign languages used worldwide, interpreter Leung Hoi-yan said there were more than 300 forms that were unique to their respective locations and new dialects were constantly emerging, varying according to each community.
Banding together on and off the field, the group also successfully raised more than HK$150,000 (US$19,151) to play as the Barbarians Team in April for the World Deaf Rugby 7s World Cup in Argentina.
The two players also said the event was an incredible experience that allowed them to connect with top athletes from around the world.
Coach Cheng of Rugby For Good, the official charity of sports governing body Hong Kong China Rugby, said he believed the team had served as a strong advocate for inclusion.
“As a team, we aim to break down the isolation that the deaf community often experiences by using rugby as a means of bringing them together and fostering understanding,” Cheng said.