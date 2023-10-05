Five workers and a police officer in Hong Kong were injured and sent to hospital after being attacked by a wild boar at a construction site on Thursday.

The incident occurred shortly before 8.30am when the boar, estimated to be around 76cm in length, entered the location on Stubbs Road in Wan Chai and rushed into a lift, according to police.

“When it ran out of the lift on the first floor of the building under construction, it rammed into five workers,” a force spokesman said. Officers were then called in.

He said a policeman was also injured by the animal before it retreated back into the lift and was subsequently fenced off.

Emergency personnel attending to an injured worker. Photo: Handout

The spokesman added that one of the workers, 57, was injured in the arms and legs and sent to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam.