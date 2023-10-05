4 hurt in Hong Kong after truck slams into shop, following collision with Tesla and another goods vehicle
- Police investigating crash on Un Chau Street; the injured comprise drivers of all three vehicles and pedestrian
- Taxi hits three women and boy, three, in separate incident in Happy Valley
Four men were injured after a truck slammed into a home goods store in Hong Kong’s downtown Kowloon on Thursday following a collision with a Tesla and another vehicle.
The incident occurred on Un Chau Street near the junction with Cheung Fat Street in Cheung Sha Wan soon after midday, involving a white Tesla sedan and two trucks, according to police.
A force spokesman said a male pedestrian suffered hand wounds and the driver of the Tesla complained of feeling unwell after the crash, adding that the two truck drivers also suffered minor injuries.
He said an initial investigation showed the passer-by was hit by the private car. Three ambulances were called to the scene.
One of the trucks mounted a pavement and slammed into a JHC store, according to police.
A photograph posted online shows heavy damage to the front of the Tesla after it slammed into one of the trucks.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident.
In a separate case, three women and a three-year-old boy were injured and sent to Ruttonjee Hospital after being hit by a taxi at the junction of Village Road and Sing Woo Road in Happy Valley at around 12.22pm on Thursday.
A police spokeswoman said two other children, both aged three, were treated for shock at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.
She said the 64-year-old taxi driver passed a breathalyser test and no arrest was made. A police investigation is under way.