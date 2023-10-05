Four men were injured after a truck slammed into a home goods store in Hong Kong’s downtown Kowloon on Thursday following a collision with a Tesla and another vehicle.

The incident occurred on Un Chau Street near the junction with Cheung Fat Street in Cheung Sha Wan soon after midday, involving a white Tesla sedan and two trucks, according to police.

A force spokesman said a male pedestrian suffered hand wounds and the driver of the Tesla complained of feeling unwell after the crash, adding that the two truck drivers also suffered minor injuries.

Authorities tow away the heavily damaged Tesla, which had also hit a pedestrian. Photo: Jelly Tse

He said an initial investigation showed the passer-by was hit by the private car. Three ambulances were called to the scene.