“His mental state has not been very good lately and he had told us that he was very tired over the week,” she explained.

Chan told the Post that Matthew had complained of insomnia and acid reflux earlier in the week and had taken medicine the night before he disappeared.

Amy Chan, the mother of Matthew Tsang Hin-chit, a Form Six pupil at Diocesan Boys’ School in Mong Kok, on Friday asked the public to mobilise to help trace the boy, who she said had been suffering from mental stress.

A worried Hong Kong mother has made a heartfelt appeal to the public to help find her 17-year-old son, who went missing from his exclusive city school at lunchtime on Wednesday.

“Obviously, he needs some mental support. We originally wanted to take him to see a doctor the day he went missing.”

Shek Mun MTR station, where missing schoolboy Matthew Tsang was last seen on Wednesday. Photo: Handout

Chan added Matthew was in an elite Form Six class and preparing for his university entrance exams next year.

She said she had posted an appeal for public help on Facebook.

“If you see someone who is believed to be Matthew, please greet him to confirm if it’s Matthew Tsang Hin-chit, and then tell him his dad and mom love and miss him very much,” she wrote.

She also asked anyone who saw Matthew to lend him a phone so he could call her, or send her a photograph so she could verify it was really him.

Chan said she had received several messages from people who said they had met him, but they had failed to send any photographs.

She added Matthew was last spotted at Shek Mun MTR station on the Tuen Mun line at about 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Chan explained the area meant a lot to her son, the former captain of the school’s dragon boat team, because of its links to the sport.

“Shek Mun is the place where his school team received training and he looked forward to rowing the dragon boat every week – it is a place that he found pride in himself,” she said.

Chan said he had not told his parents that he planned to visit Shek Mun that day.

“We were surprised that he went to Shek Mun and left the school to go there during lunchtime. He was supposed to go back to the campus after lunch and there was no training session that day,” she explained.

Matthew was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, black trousers, black shoes and a black face mask when last seen.

He is about 1.63 metres (5 feet 3 inches) tall, weighed about 50kg (110lbs) and had a square face, yellow complexion and short, black hair.

Search teams, which included former pupils of the school and parents of schoolmates, have combed the area and had checked the hill close to Shek Mun.

Ronnie Cheng Kay-yen, the school’s principal, said staff were in contact with Matthew’s parents and police.

“We also call on everyone to pray for Matthew and pray he will get back home safely,” he added.

Anyone who may have seen Matthew should phone the Regional Missing Persons Unit on 2860 1040 or 9886 0034 or email [email protected]

People with information that could help the inquiry can also visit any police station.