Hong Kong authorities have found at least 13 out of 14 inspected homes have either been confirmed or suspected to have encroached illegally on government land or built unauthorised structures at a luxury estate in Tai Tam.

The buildings and lands departments launched a joint inspection last month of unauthorised building works and unlawful occupation of government land by houses on the seafront of the Redhill Peninsula private housing estate after landslides exposed illegal works.

Authorities earlier uncovered rampant abuse of building laws at the Redhill Peninsula luxury estate. Photo:Sam Tsang

According to authorities, inspectors entered six out of 10 houses and collected evidence on September 22. They found all six had illegally encroached on government land as well as built unauthorised structures. The owners of the remaining four houses contacted the government to schedule the mandatory inspections.