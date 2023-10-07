The Hong Kong Golf Club has revealed a Saudi-backed foundation has set its sights on holding an event on the city’s oldest course for attendees of an international summit, arguing the move shows the economic value of the site facing redevelopment.

Club captain Andy Kwok Wing-leung on Friday said the Future Investment Initiative Institute, organiser of the PRIORITY Asia Summit scheduled for December, was hoping to set up golfing activities for guests after the conference.

“[The institute] will write a letter to the government about organising a golf day at the Fanling golf course,” Kwok said.

“It shows the Fanling golf course plays an important role during major sports and business events in the city, demonstrating its economic value to Hong Kong.”

Golf Club caption Andy Kwok. Photo: Sam Tsang

The Riyadh-based institute in June said it would hold the summit in Hong Kong on December 7 and 8, with political and business leaders from around the world expected to gather to discuss key global issues. A list of speakers is yet to be announced on its website.