Up fur debate: will allowing pets in Hong Kong offices create better workplaces?

“They love her,” he said. “It just changes the whole atmosphere in a positive way.”

While he acknowledges the emotional benefits he and his dog get from being around each other all day, what MacDonald notices most is the reaction from others in the office.

The 32-year-old from Scotland, who works in whiskey sales and events, said he took Peggy to the office three times a week – a rare perk in a city that lags behind many of its counterparts for dog-friendly policies.

Ali MacDonald calls himself “lucky” for having an office in Hong Kong that is so welcoming to his seven-year-old dog, Peggy.

Dog ownership has become increasingly popular in Hong Kong over the past decade. A survey by the Census and Statistics Department from 2019 found that more than 145,000 households had dogs.

Despite ownership surging, pet-friendly policies have been slow to evolve.

In June, the Leisure and Culture Services Department opened 54 more parks to pets, bringing the total to more than 170.

But with the exception of guide-dogs, pets are still not permitted on most forms of transport and in many flats. The city’s public housing estates also have strict no-dog policies.

While companies in North America and Europe have begun adopting pet-friendly workplaces following a boom in ownership during the pandemic, the same cannot be said for the city.

The Hong Kong branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is trying to change that. The charity earlier announced the launch of a new “Bring Your Dog to Work” fundraising campaign, which it hoped would encourage more companies to launch dog-friendly policies or events.

Hong Kong herbal tea chain Hung Fook Tong recently allowed pets at their family day events. Photo: Handout

The charity will offer site audits, office training and event support for companies that sign up to its various packages.

The charity has already held information sessions for the campaign, with about a dozen companies including local small and medium-sized enterprises as well as global brands expressing interest, according to SPCA community director Jenmon Jenkins.

Jenkins said that as pet ownership rose alongside changing workplace expectations from millennial and Gen Z employees, dog-friendly policies could have myriad benefits for companies including greater retention rates and better job satisfaction.

“There are many studies to prove that pets, and dogs specifically, can create a more positive workplace through increased socialisation between colleagues and a more relaxing and stress free environment,” she said.

Hung Fook Tong hosts its pet-friendly family day at its Kwai Chung office. Photo: Handout

Although no studies have addressed the topic in Hong Kong, a June survey of 1,500 American workers at companies with canine-friendly policies by KRC Research for pet food brand Cesars found 93 per cent of dog owners reported positive attitudes about going to work and 87 per cent of employers said it helped bring employees back to the office.

A 2021 analysis published by Switzerland-based journal Animals said dog-friendly workplace policies could have a “positive influence on individual and collective well-being of organisational members”.

Hong Kong clinical psychologist Dr Kaili Chen said the mental health benefits of canines in a workplace were not just felt by the owners, but also colleagues.

“What we see is there’s an [overall] increase in positivity,” Chen said. “It really boils down to that connectivity with the social aspect, which in turn, reduces anxiety and depression levels.”

But she warned that not all workplaces were appropriate for dogs, as intense environments could hurt their mental well-being.

“You want to have a more quiet office,” she said. “You don’t want to have a dog on the trading floor [or in] a construction zone.”

Hong Kong herbal tea chain Hung Fook Tong recently allowed pets at their family day events, which it hosts a few times a year out of a large function room at its Kwai Chung office, and said the response to the change was resoundingly positive.

“During the event we found that staff were very excited,” said Sonia Tsang, assistant general manager for the organisation and people development division at Hung Fook Tong.

“We even receive more inquiries from jobseekers. Most of them ask human resources about [these events].

Some dog owners who spoke with the Post relished the thought of being able to take their dog to work with them.

Brazilian Laura Ponturl, 33, who was walking her 18-month-old dog, Valentina, with her husband in Sheung Wan, said being able to bring her dog to work would provide a welcomed mental-health boost.

“It would be amazing for me,” she said. “I’m much happier when I’m with her.”

But not all dog owners felt the workplace was an appropriate environment for their pet.

Maggie, a Hongkonger in her mid-30s who only gave her English name, said she would rather leave her dog Dumpling, a medium-sized mongrel, at home with her domestic helper who could keep the canine active during the day.

“She would just be laying there all day, it wouldn’t be fair,” said Maggie, who works in operations for a bank in Central.

Companies may also face challenges in introducing more dog-friendly policies or events, according to SPCA’s Jenkins.

She said businesses needed to consult their building management about animal arrangements, and should be prepared to negotiate if necessary.

They must also ensure they have adequate facilities set up to deal with hygiene and safety issues, including updating their insurance policies, as well as clearly consulting employees who may be allergic or have phobias.

“We’re very realistic that people have different sizes [of offices], different styles of working, and also culture as well,” Jenkins said. “It’s down to the HR professionals to have a clear policy in place in advance of such events. Clear communication is essential.”

The overall goal was to make the city more pet-inclusive, she said, adding: “We don’t expect Hong Kong to become dog-friendly overnight, we understand that this will be a marathon.”