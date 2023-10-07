A man was killed and another rushed to hospital in Hong Kong on Saturday after their motorcycle crashed on a major highway.

The accident took place at around 1.30pm along the northbound lanes of Tai Po Highway, at a section near the Sha Tin MTR station.

Images posted on social media show the damaged vehicle leaking fuel, the riders’ helmet lying scattered nearby and bloodstains on the roadside.

The two men were unconscious as they were rushed to the Prince of Wales Hospital.