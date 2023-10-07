Hong Kong man killed, another in hospital after duo’s motorbike crashes on major highway
- Accident took place at around 1.30pm on Saturday along northbound lanes of Tai Po Highway, at section near Sha Tin MTR station
- Police say one of riders, a man surnamed Lau, was declared dead about an hour after accident, while the other has suffered serious injuries
A man was killed and another rushed to hospital in Hong Kong on Saturday after their motorcycle crashed on a major highway.
The accident took place at around 1.30pm along the northbound lanes of Tai Po Highway, at a section near the Sha Tin MTR station.
Images posted on social media show the damaged vehicle leaking fuel, the riders’ helmet lying scattered nearby and bloodstains on the roadside.
The two men were unconscious as they were rushed to the Prince of Wales Hospital.
Police said one of the riders, a man surnamed Lau, was declared dead about an hour after the accident, while the other had suffered serious injuries.
Authorities closed a lane on the Tai Po Highway due to the crash, prompting northbound traffic to become busier. Live data from Google Maps showed a line of vehicles stretching 1.5km (0.93 miles) down the route as of 3.30pm.
Police are investigating the cause of the accident.