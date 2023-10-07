South China Morning Post
Matthew Tsang has been missing since walking out of the Diocesan Boys’ School in Mong Kok on Wednesday. Photo: Facebook/Amy Chan
Hong Kong schoolboy, 17, still missing despite huge search by police, family and volunteers

  • Police, family and volunteers continue to comb city for Matthew Tsang, including favourite spots pinpointed by mother
  • She asks public to help trace her boy, who she says has been suffering from mental stress
Cannix Yau
A 17-year-old Hong Kong boy who walked out of his exclusive school on Wednesday was still missing on Saturday despite a massive search by police, his family and volunteers across the city, including at some of his favourite spots.

Amy Chan, the mother of Matthew Tsang Hin-chit, a Form Six pupil at the Diocesan Boys’ School in Mong Kok, told the Post on Saturday there was still no trace of her son as the weather worsened under a No 3 typhoon warning.

“We haven’t received any news about Matthew, but we won’t give up yet,” she said.

“The police are searching for him in Sha Tin and Ma On Shan while the voluntary search team made up of alumni, parents of Matthew’s schoolmates, and others are conducting the search everywhere across the city, including Hong Kong Island and the New Territories.

“Many have volunteered to conduct the search after getting more information from me, such as his favourite places.”

Shek Mun MTR station, where Matthew was last seen at about 1.30pm on Wednesday. Photo: Handout

Chan was speaking after the Observatory issued a No 3 alert for Typhoon Koinu at 5.40pm on Friday. It is expected to be in force until at least 6am on Sunday.

The worried mother on Friday asked the public to mobilise to help trace the boy, who she said had been suffering from mental stress.

She said Matthew had complained of insomnia and acid reflux earlier in the week and had taken medicine the night before he disappeared.

Matthew, who is preparing for university entrance exams next year, was last spotted at Shek Mun MTR station on the Tuen Mun line at about 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Chan explained the area meant a lot to Matthew, the former captain of the school’s dragon boat team, because Shek Mun was where the crew trained and where he found pride in himself.

She added at the time she had received several messages from people who said they had met Matthew, but they had failed to send any photographs.

Matthew was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, black trousers, black shoes and a black face mask when last seen.

He is about 1.63 metres (5 feet 3 inches) tall, weighs about 50kg (110lbs). He has a square face and short, black hair.

Anyone who may have seen Matthew should phone the Regional Missing Persons Unit on 2860 1040 or 9886 0034 or email [email protected].

People with information that could help the inquiry can also visit any police station.

