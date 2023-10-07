Hong Kong schoolboy, 17, still missing despite huge search by police, family and volunteers
- Police, family and volunteers continue to comb city for Matthew Tsang, including favourite spots pinpointed by mother
- She asks public to help trace her boy, who she says has been suffering from mental stress
A 17-year-old Hong Kong boy who walked out of his exclusive school on Wednesday was still missing on Saturday despite a massive search by police, his family and volunteers across the city, including at some of his favourite spots.
“We haven’t received any news about Matthew, but we won’t give up yet,” she said.
“Many have volunteered to conduct the search after getting more information from me, such as his favourite places.”
Chan was speaking after the Observatory issued a No 3 alert for Typhoon Koinu at 5.40pm on Friday. It is expected to be in force until at least 6am on Sunday.
The worried mother on Friday asked the public to mobilise to help trace the boy, who she said had been suffering from mental stress.
She said Matthew had complained of insomnia and acid reflux earlier in the week and had taken medicine the night before he disappeared.
Hong Kong mother issues plea for public’s help to find missing 17-year-old son
Matthew, who is preparing for university entrance exams next year, was last spotted at Shek Mun MTR station on the Tuen Mun line at about 1.30pm on Wednesday.
Chan explained the area meant a lot to Matthew, the former captain of the school’s dragon boat team, because Shek Mun was where the crew trained and where he found pride in himself.
She added at the time she had received several messages from people who said they had met Matthew, but they had failed to send any photographs.
Hong Kong police use drone to find elderly man trapped on hillside since Sunday
Matthew was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, black trousers, black shoes and a black face mask when last seen.
He is about 1.63 metres (5 feet 3 inches) tall, weighs about 50kg (110lbs). He has a square face and short, black hair.
People with information that could help the inquiry can also visit any police station.