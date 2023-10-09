A 16-year-old boy who tried to walk 8.7km (5.4 miles) home through a country park using Google Maps after public transport ground to a halt during a No 9 typhoon warning was rescued by emergency services workers after his phone battery started to run out.

Police said on Monday an operation involving police, firefighters and ambulance staff swung into action after the teenager became worried he would lose his way in hilly Lion Rock Country Park on Sunday night and dialled 999 at about 9pm as his battery power dwindled.

A teenager who tried to walk 8.7km home to Sha Tin from Diamond Hill MTR station through Lion Rock Country Park in a No 9 typhoon warning was rescued by firefighters. Photo: Winson Wong

“At around 10pm, firefighters found the boy safe and uninjured near distance post M107 on MacLehose Trail,” a fire services spokesman said.