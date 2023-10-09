Hong Kong boy, 16, who tried to walk almost 9km home through country park during No 9 typhoon signal rescued by firefighters
- Firefighters, ambulance staff and police mobilise after teenager using Google Maps to navigate dialled 999 as phone battery dwindled
- Teenager found safe and well in Lion Rock Country Park after he contacts emergency services
A 16-year-old boy who tried to walk 8.7km (5.4 miles) home through a country park using Google Maps after public transport ground to a halt during a No 9 typhoon warning was rescued by emergency services workers after his phone battery started to run out.
Police said on Monday an operation involving police, firefighters and ambulance staff swung into action after the teenager became worried he would lose his way in hilly Lion Rock Country Park on Sunday night and dialled 999 at about 9pm as his battery power dwindled.
“At around 10pm, firefighters found the boy safe and uninjured near distance post M107 on MacLehose Trail,” a fire services spokesman said.
The teenager was escorted down the hill by rescuers and taken to Cheung Sha Wan police station. Officers delivered him home to Hin Keng Estate in Sha Tin at about 12.20am on Monday. He did not require hospital treatment.
Hikers defy safety warnings at Hong Kong’s country parks after record rainfall
The boy had left home earlier in the day to travel to Diamond Hill to buy a new iPad case and found out transport services had been suspended at about 7.30pm.
“He decided to walk from Diamond Hill MTR station to Hin Keng Estate relying on directions from Google Maps on his phone to navigate his way home,” a police spokesman said.
Google Maps shows the journey from Diamond Hill MTR station to the estate on Che Kung Temple Street should take about two hours, 26 minutes using the country park route.
Hong Kong’s Airport Express rail service to be reviewed after Typhoon Koinu chaos
A No 9 signal, the second-highest, means that the eye of the storm is close to Hong Kong and the wind is expected to increase significantly in strength.
Police added the boy was on the park’s MacLehose Trail about one-and-a-half hours into the journey when his battery started to give out.
The spokeswoman said the boy feared losing his way and being stranded without any way to raise the alarm.