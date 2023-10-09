“When I learned there were hundreds of residents stranded at Tsuen Wan West Station, I immediately wanted to help them by reaching out to my coach drivers team on our WhatApp group,” the 43-year-old director of Lung Wai Tour and JoJo Bus, said.

Franchised bus services were also taken off the roads as the storm closed in on the city, but Tsang’s team stepped up and operated coaches to help people marooned in the New Territories.

Tsang said on Monday he was driven to step in after people were caught off guard and stranded after the rail operator suspended overland services minutes after the Hong Kong Observatory raised the typhoon signal to the second highest level, a No 9 alert.

“To my surprise, seven of them responded and offered help. From making the decision to help people, it only took us 25 minutes for our first 65-seat coach to travel from our depot in Tuen Mun to Tsuen Wan West station.”

Big-hearted volunteer drivers from a private coach company help passengers stranded at Tsuen Wan West MTR station in a typhoon No 9 alert. Photo: JoJo Bus

Other public transport services also ground to a halt after the alert level was raised, which came with just a 15-minute advance warning from the Observatory.

The MTR Corporation halted train services on all open-air sections of line, including the Airport Express and from Tsuen Wan West station to Tuen Mun station on the Tuen Ma line, as the weather deteriorated.

Tsang and his drivers helped more than 300 people by taking them from Tsuen Wan to Tuen Mun.

“Among those passengers, there were many domestic helpers who were at a loss because they couldn’t find taxis. And even if they did, they don’t have enough money to pay the possible extra fares,” he explained.

“It warmed my heart when I saw them looking relieved the moment they stepped inside the coaches.”

Tsang said he was stunned by the response from his team, who came forward without thought of reward.

But he said he would treat them all to dinner after their normal daily routine of shuttle services for hospital staff and residents of private estates.

“No matter how much extra salary you offer or how many vehicles you have, it doesn’t mean anything, Tsang said.

“It’s truly admirable to see my team of drivers stepping up in such challenging circumstances. I greatly respect them because they are not motivated by money.

“They just wanted to help. If it was all about money, it would not have been possible. The most crucial aspect of our success in helping others this time was the willingness to act without hesitation.”

Tsang said he hoped the government would learn from the transport chaos and plan ahead for extreme weather, instead of looking for solutions after problems became overwhelming.

He added the biggest problem was at the airport rather than Tsuen Wan West, because there were no public transport options available, including franchised buses, and only a limited number of taxis.

“After we posted the message about the voluntary shuttle buses on Facebook, we received a lot of messages and some asked if we would help those stranded at the airport,” Tsang said.

“You can see only taxis remained the only option but with limited availability and the possibility of extra charges from the drivers.”

“The authorities could have considered non-franchised buses like ours. We have higher capacity and flexibility in terms of transportation and our drivers are familiar with various routes across Hong Kong,” he added.

Tsang said he was caught up in the aftermath of an earthquake as he returned from the Japanese city of Osaka in 2018 and praised the city’s response to the crisis.

“All train services were suspended and taxis were too expensive. I came across information online about limousine bus services operating between the airport and the Osaka station,” he said.

“I saw a continuous flow of tour buses shuttling passengers. I think Hong Kong could learn something from that approach.”