Hong Kong’s long-awaited Kai Tak Sports Park , which is expected to open by the end of next year, has a goal of recruiting around 2,000 workers, including from mainland China, by 2025.

A recruitment campaign was launched on Tuesday to hire staff to fill around 100 positions over the next six months, the sports park said.

The first phase includes jobs in catering services, management and sports facility maintenance, as well as positions covering service ambassadors, event planners, financial management and planning, and marketing and event promotions. Both part- and full-time positions will be available.

“Our goal is to create around 2,000 positions by mid-2025, in line with the long-term development of the sports park and in preparation for the 15th National Games,” a park spokeswoman said on Tuesday.