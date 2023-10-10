Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Sports Park has goal of hiring 2,000 workers by 2025 with city set to co-host National Games
- Long-awaited Kai Tak Sports Park is expected to open by the end of next year
- Recruitment campaign launched on Tuesday to hire staff to fill around 100 positions over the next six months
A recruitment campaign was launched on Tuesday to hire staff to fill around 100 positions over the next six months, the sports park said.
The first phase includes jobs in catering services, management and sports facility maintenance, as well as positions covering service ambassadors, event planners, financial management and planning, and marketing and event promotions. Both part- and full-time positions will be available.
“Our goal is to create around 2,000 positions by mid-2025, in line with the long-term development of the sports park and in preparation for the 15th National Games,” a park spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
The nation’s highest-level sporting event, held every four years, will be co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau in two years.
It has been proposed that four to five mass participation events will be held in Hong Kong, pending approval from the General Administration of Sport of China, as well as competitions for football, fencing, handball, rugby sevens, cycling, golf, sailing incorporating windsurfing, and beach volleyball.
The spokeswoman added that the sports park would join a virtual job fair for mainland residents, but she did not elaborate.
Sports park project director John Sharkey pointed to local athletes’ recent wins at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and the Olympics.
“The dedication and perseverance of our athletes have brought honour to Hong Kong and showcased the strength and potential of sports development in our city,” he said.
“Kai Tak Sports Park will serve as Hong Kong’s home venue to provide unparalleled sports facilities to promote sports in the community, supporting the hosting of international sporting events in Hong Kong, and offering local athletes more opportunities to compete at home.”
The HK$30 billion facility was originally set to open this year, but stalled works as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic delayed it until the end of 2024.
The 28-hectare site includes at 50,000-seat stadium and 10,000-seat indoor sports centre.