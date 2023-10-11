Ingrid Chan Wai-hin was driven to enhance the quality of life of dementia patients when both her grandmothers were diagnosed with the condition several years ago. Her maternal grandmother first showed symptoms in 2017, followed by her paternal one the next year.

Chan, now 17, has invented an award-winning application designed to enable elderly individuals with dementia to engage in fun, immersive games specifically created to enhance their cognitive abilities and physical movements.

Her “Multi-sensory Mixed Reality Therapy for Dementia” (MMRTD) application has garnered international recognition and acclaim, earning her honours such as the Gold Plus Award at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards, and the Youth Patent Incubation Award from Smart China Expo.

Chan is a finalist in the Spirit of Youth category of this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, an annual event co-organised by the South China Morning Post and property developer Sino Group that honours the achievements of remarkable individuals whose endeavours may otherwise go unnoticed.

Chan with her award-winning app and VR gear. Photo: Kong Yat-pang

“My personal experiences with my two grandmothers who have dementia, along with the struggles faced by many elderly individuals, motivated me to create this project. I’m driven by the desire to enhance their quality of life and provide comfort and support,” she said.