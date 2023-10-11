Hong Kong teen, 17, designs award-winning interactive app for elderly with dementia after both grandmothers diagnosed with condition
- ‘Multi-sensory Mixed Reality Therapy for Dementia’ app has earned global acclaim
- For her achievements at such a tender age, Chan is a finalist in this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards’ Youth category
Ingrid Chan Wai-hin was driven to enhance the quality of life of dementia patients when both her grandmothers were diagnosed with the condition several years ago. Her maternal grandmother first showed symptoms in 2017, followed by her paternal one the next year.
Chan, now 17, has invented an award-winning application designed to enable elderly individuals with dementia to engage in fun, immersive games specifically created to enhance their cognitive abilities and physical movements.
Her “Multi-sensory Mixed Reality Therapy for Dementia” (MMRTD) application has garnered international recognition and acclaim, earning her honours such as the Gold Plus Award at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, the Asia Pacific ICT Alliance Awards, and the Youth Patent Incubation Award from Smart China Expo.
Chan is a finalist in the Spirit of Youth category of this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, an annual event co-organised by the South China Morning Post and property developer Sino Group that honours the achievements of remarkable individuals whose endeavours may otherwise go unnoticed.
“My personal experiences with my two grandmothers who have dementia, along with the struggles faced by many elderly individuals, motivated me to create this project. I’m driven by the desire to enhance their quality of life and provide comfort and support,” she said.
“No matter how young we are, as long as we are willing to take initiative, even a teenager can make a meaningful impact and give back to the community.”
A firm believer in actions speaking louder than words, Chan actively promoted the service to the elderly community. By introducing the MMRTD to the elderly care centres under the Society for the Aged, she made tangible difference in the lives of individuals.
She has published an MMRTD user manual for carers and successfully raised donations of VR headsets for elderly care centres.
Chan also volunteered to observe and analyse online therapy sessions for more than 180 patients at the Cognitive Stimulation Therapy Centre (CST) of the University of Hong Kong (HKU).
Her collaboration with BNET-Tech, a social enterprise, has led to the development of “STEM x Gerontechnology” education programmes, which are specifically designed to enrich the lives of the elderly and foster a sense of inclusivity between different generations.
“In school, I co-founded the all-girls BioMed Society, igniting interest in biomedical sciences among girls, empowering young women, and breaking down gender barriers,” Chan said.
As a winner of the Hong Kong Outstanding Student Awards and an executive committee member of the Hong Kong Outstanding Students Association, Chan also actively shared her STEM experiences through various media platforms.
Additionally, she organised Youth Summits to inspire female students to pursue paths of innovation and creativity.
“While working on the MMRTD project, I also became aware of the gender gap and the underrepresentation of women in the tech sector. It was disheartening to learn that only a small proportion of women in Hong Kong were pursuing careers in STEM.”
“Collaboration, resilience and creativity are the three critical factors that drove my engagement in community services, aiming to promote social inclusion,” she said.
“Even in the face of challenges and doubts about my abilities to work on multiple projects, I persevered with the support of those around me. I kept in mind that together, we have the power to make a meaningful impact and help those we love.”
Chan also excels in academic performance and sports. She has been recognised as the SCMP Student of the Year 2022-23 in the Scientist & Mathematician category and is also a member of the Hong Kong Artistic Swimming National Team.
With aspirations to study cognitive science in university, Chan said she was driven to expand her journey of innovation and entrepreneurship further.