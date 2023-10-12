Hong Kong development authorities extend bidding ban against contractor linked to string of fatal accidents
- Development Bureau extends ban on Aggressive Construction Company until end of 2024, after 56-year-old electrician falls to his death at site in Tsim Sha Tsui
- Contractor linked to industrial accident in December that killed 55-year-old worker and deaths of three workers and injury of six more in crane collapse in September 2022
Hong Kong’s development authorities on Wednesday extended a ban preventing a building contractor from bidding on public projects for one year, after the company was embroiled in a third fatal industrial accident in the space of about a year.
A 56-year-old electrician fell to his death on Tuesday afternoon while laying cables at an Aggressive Construction Company site developing facilities for the Tsim Sha Tsui Fire Station Complex on To Wah Road.
The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was later declared dead. The cause of the accident has yet to be determined.
The incident is among a spate of fatal industrial accidents involving the company.
Hong Kong contractor barred from bids as police investigate fatal collapse
In December, a 55-year-old worker was fatally struck by a piece of steel beam as he carried out dismantling work at a construction site on Yau Tong’s Tung Yuen Street where the contractor was operating.
In September 2022, three workers were killed and six more injured after a 65-tonne tower crane suddenly collapsed onto some containers being used as temporary offices at a Housing Society building site on Anderson Road in Sau Mau Ping.
Aggressive Construction, the main contractor at the site, was temporarily banned from bidding on public projects by the Development Bureau at the time, with the previous ban lasting until the end of this year.
The bureau on Wednesday decided to extend the ban until December 31, 2024, in response to the most recent fatal industrial accident and said it would consider additional regulatory measures against the contractor.
4 firms, 4 individuals prosecuted over deadly Hong Kong tower crane collapse
A day earlier, the Labour Department issued a temporary work suspension notice to Aggressive Construction Company as officials investigated the cause of the incident.
The Housing Authority also suspended the company from bidding on its tenders and barred the contractor from using cranes at five of the six projects it was handling on behalf of the public housing provider.
Aggressive Construction’s project on To Wah Road involves a contract valued at HK$797 million (US$101 million) and covers the creation of an 11-story fire station and staff recreational facilities. It was previously expected to be complete by next year.
The Development Bureau said it would consider further regulating actions against the company, subject to the outcome of the investigation, with possible responses including extending the ban on public project bids, as well as removing the builder from its lists of approved contractors and suppliers.