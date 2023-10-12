Hong Kong’s development authorities on Wednesday extended a ban preventing a building contractor from bidding on public projects for one year, after the company was embroiled in a third fatal industrial accident in the space of about a year.

A 56-year-old electrician fell to his death on Tuesday afternoon while laying cables at an Aggressive Construction Company site developing facilities for the Tsim Sha Tsui Fire Station Complex on To Wah Road.

The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was later declared dead. The cause of the accident has yet to be determined.

The incident is among a spate of fatal industrial accidents involving the company.

In December, a 55-year-old worker was fatally struck by a piece of steel beam as he carried out dismantling work at a construction site on Yau Tong’s Tung Yuen Street where the contractor was operating.