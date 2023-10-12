High-flying Hong Kong aviation engineering graduates who launched a start-up to pioneer an artificial intelligence (AI) programme to help spot signs of lost hikers in drone images helped speed up the massive effort to rescue a lost 17-year-old boy.

The AI technology developed by Polytechnic University’s Max Lee Jwo-lem and Josua Chan Wing-hei slashed the time needed to decode drone images by two-thirds as rescuers can now sift through analysed images with grids that pinpointed locations of clothing traces and silhouettes, they explained on Thursday.

Search teams previously had to manually scan through thousands of pictures showing dense foliage.

“I think it’s really great that we’re translating what we learned from our major and translating this knowledge into application to actually potentially save lives,” Lee, who is studying for a PhD degree at the university’s Department of Aeronautical and Aviation Engineering, said.

(From left) Josua Chan and and Max Lee both, PhD students at PolyU Department of Aeronautical and Aviation Engineering, with their AI software to help search-and-rescue missions sort drone images faster and identify clothing and humans on the ground. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

The two, both 25, formed a start-up called LifeSparrow Solutions and teamed up with the Fire Services Department to develop a tailor-made AI programme for rescue service drones.