Chan, in her early 30s, teaches at various dance studios, including DreamCast Academy Ent Co, and choreographs for universities, companies, public organisations, and stage performances such as concerts.

“I’ve realised my dream of making dancing my career. Now, I’m dedicated to helping younger dancers pursue their dreams, whether it’s turning dance into a career or fulfilling a childhood dream,” the dance director and choreographer said.

Danie Chan Tan-yee did not settle for achieving her dream of becoming a professional dancer but opted to pass it on to young aspirants in Hong Kong.

Since 2009, Chan, then 16, has been a professional dancer, instructor, and expert in various dance styles, such as jazz funk, girls hip hop, salsa, and bachata.

But she did not stop there. Chan has nurtured her dance skills through advanced training over the course of her career.

Increasingly recognised for her performances, she has also been invited to give dance lessons at studios in Spain, Taiwan, Shanghai, Thailand, Indonesia, Korea, Shenzhen and Macau.

The dancer has been involved in live shows, fashion events and concerts featuring Hong Kong pop icons such as Sammi Cheng, Aaron Kwok Fu-shing, Leon Lai Ming, Coco Lee, Justin Lo, and Alex To, and Gloria Tang Tsz-kei, better known as G.E.M.

Chan reminisced about the moment when her idol, Sammi Cheng, approached her for private tutorship. For her, it was a significant milestone because it proved that her skills were being acknowledged by someone she admired.

“The experience brought me immense joy and a sense of fulfilment, knowing that my talent was acknowledged by someone I held in high regard,” she said.

Chan also recalled how dancing had helped her overcome the challenges she faced during her childhood.

“During my younger years, my interests were limited, but I really had a passion for dancing. Despite facing challenges such as dyslexia and struggling with traditional schooling, I knew that dancing was my true calling,” she said.

“Through my love for dancing, I have not only gained confidence, but I have also conquered my speech impediment.”

Danie Chan’s love for dancing helped her overcome a speech impediment. Photo: SCMP

Chan added she felt energised when teaching other dreamers, including kids, teenagers and young adults. She said she believed she could pass on her passion to the new generation through working with non-profit organisations to teach children from disadvantaged families.

Thanks to her beliefs, Chan gave her students opportunities to showcase their dancing skills in performances that left audiences captivated.

“Dancing empowers us with confidence and transforms us into the captivating main characters on stage. As a dancer, I want to inspire fellow performers by emphasising that we are not mere background figures, but rather the stars of our own performances,” she said.