“We could not completely understand Matthew’s condition on the mountain at the time, but we hoped he would not give up if he was still working hard to survive,” she said.

Chief Inspector Lam Yan-yi said the drones also broadcast messages related to the rescue in the hope the Form Six pupil at Diocesan Boys’ School would hear them.

“We also hoped to give him hope that we were looking for him and to remind him that there are things he liked to do if he was on the verge of giving up.”

Chief Inspector Lam Yan-yi says music was played by drones searching for missing schoolboy Matthew Tsang in a bid to give him hope. Photo: Edmond So

The drones were used by rescuers along with artificial intelligence (AI) software designed to help spot telltale signs of a human presence on the ground.

Matthew, 17, was found alive and well on Wednesday in Ma On Shan Country Park, a week after he left his Mong Kok school.

A source familiar with the case said the music played by the drones was a song performed on an electric guitar and his school hymn.

Lam said the decision to broadcast music and messages was taken because rescuers thought it would increase the chances of the teenager being located or continuing to survive until he was found.

Lam said Matthew was alone throughout his seven-day ordeal and the force had so far not found any evidence of suspicious circumstances connected to his disappearance.

Amy Chan, Matthew’s mother, said he survived through “strong willpower” and by drinking from a nearby stream.

Cheung Tin-yu, a senior station officer at the Fire Services Department, said that although none of the more than 10,000 images taken by drones captured an image of the boy, the analysis of the pictures using AI software developed by Polytechnic University graduates Max Lee Jwo-lem and Josua Chan Wing-hei had helped narrow down the search areas.

“However, this system helps us to filter out locations that we do not need to search, which means that we will not have to use our precious ground personnel to go search in places that they should not be in,” she said.

The AI system, introduced at the start of the year, has been deployed about five to six times so far to assist in locating missing individuals, according to the department.

Li Ngai, assistant commandant of the Fire and Ambulance Services Academy, said the department had started development of an enhancement of the system to allow it to identify clothing on the ground and to analyse infrared images.

He said the use of infrared images could help search operations at night, when lenses that used visible light might not be able to give a clear picture of the terrain.

“If a person’s body temperature has a certain amount of difference from the environmental temperature, it will be easier to identify a person using a photo from a thermal imaging camera, which would be another source of information for artificial intelligence analysis,” Li said.

But he said the work was in its early stages and that many obstacles would have to be overcome before infrared technology was ready to deploy.