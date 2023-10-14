Asian beverage chain Flash Coffee on Saturday assured Hong Kong customers its operations in the city remained unaffected after the company abruptly shut down all of its Singaporean outlets earlier in the week.

Videos that began circulating on social media on Thursday show one of the company’s branches in the city state had closed down, with a sign outside attributing the move to staff going on strike over “late salary payouts”.

The company told the Post on Saturday it had shut down stores in Singapore to “double down on [its] most promising markets” and pledged to maintain a presence in Hong Kong.

“We would also like to emphasise that our recent operational changes do not impact our presence in Hong Kong,” a spokesman said. “In fact, we are committed to further investing and expanding in this vibrant market.”