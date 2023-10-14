Hong Kong’s labour chief on Saturday said authorities were open to revising safety codes for working in confined spaces, after two men were killed last month when they became trapped in an underground chamber filled with suspected toxic gas.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han said the government would at various points review its health and safety protocols for workers operating in confined spaces to determine if any revisions were required.

He added that authorities would draw lessons from last month’s accident that saw two workers killed in the suspected biogas leak underground at a construction site managed by rail giant the MTR Corporation in the West Kowloon Cultural District.

“We will talk with the sector based on the latest situation. If necessary, we plan to revise the code for safety and health at work in confined spaces,” Sun said.