Chan doubled down on his defence, insisting he would say “shut up” to anyone who demanded: “Speak in English”.

“Wouldn’t ‘could you speak in Mandarin, please?’ be better than ‘speak Mandarin’?” he then asked in Cantonese, adding he could speak the language fluently, but it would be nice if people could be polite.

At the Macau stop of the star’s world tour on Friday night, some fans were heard shouting “speak Mandarin” to Chan. After which he first replied in Thai, followed by English: “I love speaking whatever the way and language I want”, which drew cheers and applause from other audience members.

Hong Kong Cantopop singer Eason Chan Yik-shun has hit back at fans who requested he speak in Mandarin instead of Cantonese between songs at his Macau concert, saying “so be it if you cannot understand”.

“So be it if you cannot understand,” the singer added, concluding his stage outburst in Cantonese before moving on to the next song.

He also cited late British singer David Bowie, asking fans: “If David Bowie were singing here, would you ask him to speak in Mandarin or Cantonese?”

Clips of the episode at the concert went viral on various social media platforms, with internet users divided on the matter.

A supporter argued it was only normal for Chan to be communicating in Cantonese as he was a singer from Hong Kong hosting a concert in Macau, where Cantonese was also the dominant language. They voiced hope the language could stay alive and not be suppressed or eradicated.

Cantonese, widely spoken in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong and also overseas, is considered a strong cultural identity for many speakers.

However, those opposed to the singer using Cantonese commented online: “You have to respect most of your fans, this is only natural. After all, you are a Chinese singer, don’t misunderstand your position. How many fans will you be left with if those who don’t understand Cantonese leave the concert?”

Chan is no stranger to political controversy. In June, the singer’s management cut ties with a concert organiser in mainland China amid a censorship row after the latter replaced the name of a politically outspoken lyricist in the show application to authorities.

Albert Leung Wai-man, better known as Lam Chik, whose sympathy for 2019 anti-government protesters in Hong Kong drew fire, was the lyricist for many of Chan’s greatest hits. In particular, critics also condemned Lam’s support through lyrics for activist Nathan Law Kwun-chung, who left the city before the national security law was implemented in 2020. State broadcaster CCTV also expressed disapproval over the matter.

Chan had also previously caused outrage among fans on the opposite end of the political spectrum when he announced he was severing ties with long-time partner Adidas due to their refusal to use Xinjiang cotton.

The sportswear brand, along with other global fashion brands such as Burberry, Nike, Calvin Klein, and H&M, spoke out against sourcing cotton from the far Western region of China, citing concerns about forced labour among Uygurs.

Hordes of angry fans flooded Chan’s social media pages with criticism, while some threatened to boycott his concerts and albums.