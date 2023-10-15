Acupuncture leads to finger movement for Hong Kong Mirror dancer Mo Li who suffered serious concert injuries, father says
- Reverend Derek Li says Canadian specialist who hopes for breakthrough treatment to be called in next month
- Father explains fingers on dancer’s left hand moved after cerebral nerve stimulation triggered by acupuncture
Reverend Derek Li Shing-lam, the father of Mo Li Kai-yin, said at the weekend his son was having acupuncture and that fingers on his left hand had moved in response to cerebral nerve stimulation triggered by the treatment.
The senior Li in a weekly prayer letter on Saturday said it was hoped that the treatment could “stimulate all major and minor nerves, cervical and spinal nerves and that his major and minor muscles, as well as internal organs, could be in a strong and healthy state”.
He explained the acupuncture was being performed on his son’s stomach, head, hands and feet and involved 40 needles targeting bowel and urinary control, blood circulation, limb senses, as well as nervous system responses.
He also revealed that Hong Kong doctors were to discuss his son’s situation with a spinal injuries expert from Canada, who hoped for a breakthrough.
Mo Li celebrated his 29th birthday in hospital and had a surprise party organised by one of the professors involved in his case.
Derek Li said his son and medical staff had become close over his long stay in hospital.
“I’d like to thank Professor Lau for organising a simple surprise birthday party for him, which we celebrated with roasted pork and a birthday cake,” he said.
“The occasion was a great encouragement to him when facing his lengthy therapy.”
Derek Li also asked for prayers from supporters for improvement in his son’s condition over the next year so that, by his next birthday, he might regain mobility.
The dancer suffered severe spinal injuries on July 28 last year after a four-by-four-metre screen suspended from a gantry above the stage at the Hong Kong Coliseum plunged to the ground, hitting him and fellow performer Chang Tsz-fung.
Mo Li was worst affected, with the risk of permanent paralysis from the neck down.
But Derek Li said his son had made progress in his long rehabilitation journey, including taking his first steps with the help of an exoskeleton device in June.
Police arrested five people last November in connection with the incident, four of them staff from concert main contractor Engineering Impact. The other was a senior technician from subcontractor Hip Hing Loong.