Hong Kong dancer seriously injured last year after a huge video screen fell on him at a concert by boy band Mirror has recorded movement in his fingers, as doctors look to consult a Canadian specialist next month.

Reverend Derek Li Shing-lam, the father of Mo Li Kai-yin, said at the weekend his son was having acupuncture and that fingers on his left hand had moved in response to cerebral nerve stimulation triggered by the treatment.

The senior Li in a weekly prayer letter on Saturday said it was hoped that the treatment could “stimulate all major and minor nerves, cervical and spinal nerves and that his major and minor muscles, as well as internal organs, could be in a strong and healthy state”.

He explained the acupuncture was being performed on his son’s stomach, head, hands and feet and involved 40 needles targeting bowel and urinary control, blood circulation, limb senses, as well as nervous system responses.

The parents of Mo Li, seen last year leaving Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Jordan after visiting their son. Photo: K.Y. Cheng

He also revealed that Hong Kong doctors were to discuss his son’s situation with a spinal injuries expert from Canada, who hoped for a breakthrough.