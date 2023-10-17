On top of the online poll, a judging panel will select winners among the 18 across each of the six Spirit of Hong Kong award categories – community, perseverance, culture, innovation, youth and teamwork. All results will be announced in December.

They are the 18 finalists of this year’s Spirit of Hong Kong Awards, now into its 11th year, co-organised by the South China Morning Post and property developer Sino Group to honour endeavours that might otherwise go unnoticed.

A group of unsung heroes in Hong Kong spanning various ages, backgrounds and ethnicities has been nominated for an annual series of awards that will recognise their “can-do” spirit and remarkable achievements.

“We continue to be inspired and humbled by Hong Kong’s unsung heroes, who have gone above and beyond their duty of call to make the city a kinder and better place,” said Daryl Ng Win-kong, deputy chairman at Sino Group and a panel judge.

“These extraordinary individuals epitomise the can-do Lion Rock spirit of kindness, courage and determination. Let’s all vote and show these wonderful people our appreciation.”

Shelley Lee Lai-kuen, chairwoman of the judging panel, also urged people to vote.

“Every year, we have thousands in the community who vote for the best nominee for the Lion Rock award. This is one of the best ways to recognise our unsung heroes and promote the spirit of Hong Kong,” she said.

“We count on all our readers to do the same this year, to encourage our very deserving nominees.”

Chua Hoi Wai, also on the judging panel, said the Lion Rock Spirit Award honoured those who embodied resilience, determination and an unbreakable spirit.

“This award pays tribute to those extraordinary people who have tirelessly dedicated themselves to bettering our community,” Chua said.

“Their selfless contributions light the way forward, igniting inspiration and hope in us all. Together, we face each challenge with the spirit found in the hearts of all Hong Kong residents. Let’s recognise their contributions by voting for the unsung heroes.”

The 18 individuals and teams shortlisted include innovators who are dedicated to finding solutions for treating diseases that are challenging to manage, enhancing mobility for individuals with visual impairments and making diagnostic tools accessible to everyone.

There are also volunteers or non-profit organisations who deliver food to those in need, providing support for the homeless and people with disabilities, or looking after the mental health of schoolchildren.

The finalists also include an artist, a dancer and a restaurant operator who have strived to preserve and promote the city’s cultural legacy through visual arts, stage performances and the delectable flavours of authentic Hong Kong cuisine.

Some shortlisted candidates are committed to building a more inclusive society where everyone is welcomed and supported, including locals, new immigrants, migrant workers, or refugees.

Some younger finalists aspire to transform creativity into innovative solutions conducive to sustainable development, improve the lives of the elderly and empower young women in technology.

Two of the finalists, who survived childhood cancer and continue to face chronic conditions or disabilities, have been nominated for their perseverance in the pursuit of their dreams.