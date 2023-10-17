Hoopoe flying south stops in Hong Kong urban park and draws flock of admirers
- For past few weeks, residents have crowded around hoopoe taking break from its long flight south at Kwun Tong Promenade to snap photos of colourful bird
- But some bird lovers say people are getting too close and disturbing the animal
A hoopoe stopping over in Hong Kong during its winter migratory flight south has drawn residents to a waterfront park, although some birdwatchers have urged members of the public to keep their distance
About 30 nature lovers gathered at the Kwun Tong Promenade to take photos of the colourful hoopoe, or Upupa epops, a medium-sized bird with a long, downward curving bill and orange crest spotted with black patches.
The animal seemed unperturbed by its flock of admirers and walked leisurely on the grass, occasionally looking down to peck at insects.
Tang Moon-yiu, a retired engineer and birdwatcher, said this hoopoe had arrived in the park two to three weeks ago and attracted a constant crowd eager to snap photos of it.
“This bird is not very rare in Hong Kong, only rarely seen in urban areas,” the 64-year-old said. “That’s why so many people came to take photos this time.
“It’s actually not good for the bird. People are staying too close to it. Many bird lovers are complaining about it. It’s disturbing for the bird.”
The hoopoe is widespread in Europe, Asia and northern Africa. According to another birdwatcher who only gave his name as Anders, hoopoes usually stopped over in Hong Kong between September and November as they headed south to warmer climates.
Tang said that on certain occasions when rarely seen birds appeared in Hong Kong, staff members from the Agricultural, Fisheries and Conservation Department should ideally be at the site to ensure the animals were not disturbed, but he had not seen any officers yet.
The Post has reached out to the department for comment.
“This bird is much more approachable than the common finch,” Anders said, adding this was his second time visiting the park to observe the hoopoe.
“There aren’t a lot of people here today, as it’s a weekday,” he said. “During the holidays, there can be about 40 to 50 watchers.”
In 2018, a group of seven collared scops owls spotted in Hong Kong attracted many photography enthusiasts, which sparked concerns over creating stress for the animals.
Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan later suggested the government would review whether officials should be given more power to protect whales.
According to the department, birdwatchers should dress in muted colours, walk quietly, maintain proper distance and never shine a flashlight on the creatures.