Hoopoe flying south stops in Hong Kong urban park and draws flock of admirers

A hoopoe stopping over in Hong Kong during its winter migratory flight south has drawn residents to a waterfront park, although some birdwatchers have urged members of the public to keep their distance

About 30 nature lovers gathered at the Kwun Tong Promenade to take photos of the colourful hoopoe, or Upupa epops, a medium-sized bird with a long, downward curving bill and orange crest spotted with black patches.

The animal seemed unperturbed by its flock of admirers and walked leisurely on the grass, occasionally looking down to peck at insects.

Hoopoes are rarely seen in urban areas, which is partly why so many people are showing a keen interest in the bird, one enthusiast says. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Tang Moon-yiu, a retired engineer and birdwatcher, said this hoopoe had arrived in the park two to three weeks ago and attracted a constant crowd eager to snap photos of it.