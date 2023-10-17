Hong Kong authorities have found unauthorised structures and illegally occupied public land at a government adviser’s home in a luxury residential estate where rampant abuse of building laws was uncovered earlier, ordering the owner to rectify the wrongdoing.

The Buildings Department and Lands Department on Tuesday said they had entered house No 148 at the Redhill Peninsula in Tai Tam and found illegal structures. Government land was also illegally occupied.

The house is owned by Sunny Chai Ngai-chiu, chairman of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation and a member of the Chief Executive’s Council of Advisers for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Authorities said they would issue a structural removal notice and order the restoration of the government land, and temporarily ban any sale of the house.

Sunny Chai bought the house in November 2019. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Checks by the Post on Tuesday showed that house No 148 had a garden suspected to have been built on government land.