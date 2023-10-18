Nearly 900 people on Wednesday morning vied online for tickets to a recital in Hong Kong by renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, which sold out in under an hour.

Tickets went on sale from Urbtix, a major booking platform in the city, at 10am. By 10.11am, the system showed 856 people in a 20-minute queue with only 150 tickets available. By 10.43am, all tickets except those for wheelchair users had been snapped up.

The recital, set for November 6 at the Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui, will feature Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott.

A Post reporter joined the queue at 10am on Urbtix’s website and mobile app, waiting for about 15 minutes before reaching the page for seating zone selection.