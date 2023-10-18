Hong Kong contractor Aggressive Construction Engineering loses licence over safety concerns after fatal accident
- Aggressive Construction Engineering, a subsidiary of Great Harvest Group, will be removed from government’s registered list of contractors on November 16
- Company has about month to settle five private residential and commercial projects, development minister Bernadette Linn says
A Hong Kong engineering company has lost its operating licence over safety concerns following a fatal accident last year.
Aggressive Construction Engineering, a subsidiary of the Great Harvest Group, would be removed from the government’s registered list of contractors on November 16, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho on Wednesday said.
“Starting from that day, the contractor can no longer carry out any construction work,” Linn said after the company’s bid to renew its licence was rejected.
The company had about a month to settle five private residential and commercial projects, she said, adding that developers should have enough time to hand over the sites to new contractors given past experience.
“The impact on projects is controllable,” she said.
A 55-year-old worker died in December last year after a steel beam fell on him at one of Aggressive Construction Engineering’s sites on Yau Tong’s Tung Yuen Street.
2 Hong Kong workers killed by suspected biogas leak at MTR Corp-managed site
Its sister company Aggressive Construction Company was involved in two other fatal accidents in the past year, and Linn said the government was reviewing its licence.
Authorities last Wednesday extended a ban on Aggressive Construction Company bidding for public projects until the end of next year.
The move came after a 56-year-old electrician fell to his death on Tuesday last week as he laid cables at a construction site for a Fire Services Department project on To Wah Road.
The company was initially suspended from bidding for contracts until this year after a fatal accident at a Housing Society building site on Anderson Road in Sau Mau Ping in September last year.
More sanctions demanded for Hong Kong building firms who fail to protect workers
A 65-tonne tower crane collapsed onto containers being used as temporary offices at the site, killing three workers and injuring another six.
Labour rights campaigners have called for tougher measures against the contractor.
The Buildings Department approved Aggressive Construction as a registered general building contractor in 2004 and the company has had its licence renewed every three years.