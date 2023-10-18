A Hong Kong engineering company has lost its operating licence over safety concerns following a fatal accident last year.

Aggressive Construction Engineering, a subsidiary of the Great Harvest Group, would be removed from the government’s registered list of contractors on November 16, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho on Wednesday said.

“Starting from that day, the contractor can no longer carry out any construction work,” Linn said after the company’s bid to renew its licence was rejected.

Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn. Photo: Edmond So

The company had about a month to settle five private residential and commercial projects, she said, adding that developers should have enough time to hand over the sites to new contractors given past experience.