“But we are all experienced on how to handle these problematic construction companies, so whether it is the development or housing minister, they are fully committed to handling this matter.”

“We will handle the matter according to current laws and rules. I am concerned about our overall public housing supply, so I have asked the secretary for housing to take a closer look at the actual situation,” Lee said as he wrapped up his four-day trip to Beijing for a forum on the belt and road plan.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Thursday said he had urged the city’s housing minister to assess the potential impact on the four projects based on whether authorities opted to renew Aggressive Construction Company’s licence, which expired in April and is currently under review.

Hong Kong’s leader has said he is “concerned” about the city’s supply of public housing as officials determine whether to renew the operating licence of a construction company involved in four big projects and linked to a spate of fatal accidents.

The decision came after a worker was killed by a falling steel beam at one of Aggressive Construction Engineering’s sites in Yau Tong last December.

The company’s licence expired during the same month, with the Buildings Department’s contractors registration committee later rejecting the business’ application for renewal.

Aggressive Construction Engineering has until November 16 to settle five private residential and commercial projects.

Aggressive Construction Company has also come under the spotlight after a spate of industrial accidents.

In September of last year, three men died and another six injured in an industrial accident at one of the company’s sites on Anderson Road.

Last Tuesday, a worker was killed after falling from a four-metre (13-feet) height at another site in Yau Ma Tei.

Aggressive Construction Company is in charge of four public housing projects located in Shek Kip Mei, Tai Po, Tuen Mun and Tung Chung. Photo: SCMP

The company is currently in charge of four public housing projects located in Shek Kip Mei, Tai Po, Tuen Mun and Tung Chung. They will yield about 14,000 flats by 2025.

Scott Leung Man-kwong, a lawmaker and a member of the Housing Authority, called on the government to make contingency plans to avoid delays in public housing delivery.

He said the Housing Authority had set up a team to follow up on the projects that Aggressive Construction Company was in charge of.

“If situations arise, such as the possibility of delisting and we have to find a backup, the Housing Authority can take over the relevant sites,” he said during a radio interview.

Raymond Chan Kin-sek, former director of the Geotechnical Engineering Office, said he believed finding a replacement for the engineering company would be easy since projects were usually outsourced to other subcontractors not affected by the possible delisting.

“Delisting means the industry recognises neither the company nor its signatories because the contractors registration committee includes architects, engineers, surveyors and people from the Buildings Department,” he told a radio programme.

“The industry by and large has no confidence that it can continue to enforce the requirements enumerated under [law].”

Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki, Hong Kong’s No 2 official, explained the Buildings Department and the Labour Department were investigating and prosecuting Aggressive Construction Engineering.

“We attach particular importance to industrial safety and will never tolerate any contractor with poor management and insufficient supervision that disregards the safety of workers,” he said.

“The government will show no mercy to any contractors breaching laws and regulations and will strictly follow up on them. We will also continue to strengthen our efforts in inspection and enforcement, publicity and promotion, education and training.”

Association for the Rights of Industrial Accident Victims chief executive Fay Siu Sin-man said families involved in the industrial accidents had reacted differently.

Some supported how the authorities handled the case, while others considered it “heavy-handed” and were worried halting the engineering company’s operations would affect its employees, she added.

The Construction Industry Council said it had backed the government’s decision, adding safety and quality had always been the “top priorities”.

It said in a statement it encouraged the industry to evaluate the construction site safety regulations, as well as adopt new technologies such as smart systems and robots to boost productivity and sustainable development.