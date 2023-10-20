‘They deserve a happy childhood’: Hong Kong terminal cancer patient donates HK$800,000 to foundation helping young sufferers of disease
- Gabriel Yeung, 28, has been battling stomach and liver cancer over the past year and decided donation was best way to help kids suffering from disease
- Money given to Children’s Cancer Foundation Hong Kong will help subsidise costly treatments
A 28-year-old Hong Kong man diagnosed with terminal cancer has donated HK$800,000 (US$102,225) to a foundation helping young sufferers of the disease, saying they “deserve a happy childhood”.
Gabriel Yeung Ka-piu, who has been battling stomach and liver cancer over the past year, said in a social media post on Thursday night that chemotherapy had been the most painful part of his journey, robbing him of “basic dignity as a human being as well as the ability to speak”.
“At this moment, what I desire most is for this world to be free of cancer and other illnesses,” he said. “I would like to leave what I can’t take away to the children who are bravely fighting against cancer. I have made a donation of HK$800,000 to the Children’s Cancer Foundation Hong Kong.”
The organisation expressed its gratitude for the move on Friday, indicating the funds would help subsidise treatment following Yeung’s requests.
The University of Hong Kong graduate said his decision to give away the money was made a long time ago.
“I believe they deserve a happy childhood just like any other child. That is why I decided to support them as much as I could.”
Yeung, an investment bank worker, also told children fighting the disease to always believe in their ability to recover.
“Even though the journey is excruciating, as long as you don’t give up, have faith in your recovery, and perhaps, one day, a miracle may happen,” he said.
Messages of gratitude and support have flooded Yeung’s posts on Facebook and Instagram.
Yeung, who is hospitalised at present, is also a fan of English football club Everton and posted in a dedicated Facebook group in April sharing his love for the team with fellow supporters.
He said Everton games had given him emotional support for many years – even during treatment – although his beloved team did not “often win games”.
Vera Chin Ching-lan, CEO of Children’s Cancer Foundation Hong Kong, on Friday said she was very grateful for Yeung’s donation.
“Gabriel has specifically requested the money to be spent on subsidising drugs for children suffering from cancer, which will help minimise unnecessary pain as they go through chemotherapy,” she told a radio show.
Chin said certain targeted therapies were not on a list of subsidised treatments at present and could cost about HK$400,000, or even as much as HK$3 million, per instalment. The high costs placed a huge burden on families, she said.
“I am very grateful for Gabriel who also helps raise social awareness on the matter, and lets society understand that drugs help alleviate the pain of children with cancer and that we need resources to support them,” she said, stressing that all donations to her foundation go directly to patients.
The organisation also responded to Yeung’s post on social media. “Most of all, it gives hope – reminding our young patients that there is a caring community behind them every step of the way,” it said, adding his gift had empowered the foundation to continue its mission of improving quality of life and treatment outcomes.
Additional reporting by Jeffie Lam