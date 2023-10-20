Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu is expected to announce new incentives to encourage couples to have children in his second policy address on Wednesday next week, with some media outlets saying parents could receive the sweetener for each of their newborns.

“Having a child is a long-term investment and plan. A one-off amount of money will not have much impact on couples’ decisions,” he said on a radio show.

Chou Kee-lee, chair professor of social policy at the Education University of Hong Kong, on Friday said the government needed to do more than offer cash handouts to reverse sliding birth rates ahead of the chief executive’s policy address next week.

Hong Kong should look beyond a reported move to pay couples HK$20,000 (US$2,555) for each newborn, a population expert has said, arguing major reforms in education and housing are needed to convince residents the city is an ideal place to raise children.

Government sources have told the Post the administration has not ruled out such measures.

“The cash allowance is a short-term measure. In order to solve the problem from its roots, it is necessary to make some major reforms in areas like education, housing, or family-friendly policies, to create a family-friendly environment so that couples will have more incentives to start a family,” Chou said.

The number of births in Hong Kong dropped from 52,900 in 2019 to 43,000 in 2020. It then plunged further from 37,000 in 2021 to only 32,500 last year – a decline of almost 40 per cent over four years.

The city’s total fertility rate, the number of children a woman is expected to have over her lifetime, was the lowest in the world according to a United Nations Population Fund report in April, at 0.8. The rate should be 2.1 for a population to replace itself.

Chou attributed the dropping birth rate to the city’s social environment.

“Giving birth can be said to be an investment in a society, which reflects people’s hopes for its future,” he said. “When there is a low birth rate, it may mean that people think the future development of this society will be limited.”

He said the government should focus on providing an environment suitable for raising a child.

“Many parents may prefer overseas education systems. Hong Kong has not had many education reforms in recent years,” he said.

“There is a lack of family-friendly policies such as day care centres. The issue has been raised for a long time, but few improvements have been made.”

The government was also reported to be considering giving priority to families with children when allocating public housing.

Chou said such a measure only focused on a certain group of families, but boosting the birth rate required more comprehensive policies.

New People’s Party legislator Judy Chan Kapui also said the government needed to strike a balance between public interests and improving the birth rate, especially with housing being a precious commodity and the long waits for public flats.

But Chan said the HK$20,000 handout could serve as “a positive message” from the government. Her party had earlier proposed the subsidy as part of its proposals for the coming policy address.

“When it comes to subsidies, it can never be enough. For families with newborns, other than milk formula and diapers, they also have to buy a lot of clothes and shoes,” she told the same radio programme.

“This HK$20,000 can be a positive message to couples, saying that the government does care that you are forming families. It can be an encouragement.”

She said the government should not set too many restrictions or high thresholds for getting the allowance to make sure low-income families and all young couples could benefit.

Chan said Hong Kong could take reference from other countries such as Japan and South Korea, where extra allowances are given to families for a number of years after a child is born.

In Japan, poor families receive a monthly childcare allowance of 15,000 yen (US$100) per child until the age of three. After that, a 10,000 yen handout is provided until the child graduates from junior high school.

South Korea gives its mothers 2 million won (US$1,470) upon the birth of a child.

Monthly allowances of 700,000 won per baby are also offered to families for the first year of the child’s life, then 350,000 won every month until they reach two years of age. The amount will be raised to 1 million won and 500,000 won respectively next year, with a monthly allowance of 200,000 won until the children start junior school.

Chan urged the government not to implement blanket policies and instead consider a progressive approach where the subsidies increase according to the number of children in each family.

She cited the example of Singapore where families receive S$11,000 (US$8,224) for each of their first and second children, and S$13,000 for the third and any subsequent newborns, with the payments made in instalments.