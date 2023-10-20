Ticket prices for the popular Ngong Ping cable cars on Hong Kong’s Lantau Island will jump up by about 15 per cent starting on November 1, in the first increase in five years.

Managing company Ngong Ping 360 announced the adjustment on Friday, but added city residents could purchase tickets at their original price until the end of this year.

Tickets for an adult round trip in a standard cabin will shoot up from HK$235 (US$30) to HK$270, while journeys in a crystal cabin – with see-through floors- will increase from HK$315 to HK$350.

A standard-cabin ticket for a child will rise from HK$110 to HK$135, and from HK$190 to HK$215 for crystal.