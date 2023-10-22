The Highways Department told the Post on Friday that repair works for the road were still in the first phase and it could not confirm when they would be completed.

More than a month later, dozens of rocks up to 20 stories tall still sit precariously on the hill opposite Yiu Ming House, one of the 11 blocks at Yiu Tung Estate, which houses 14,600 people.

Yiu Hing Road, which traverses hilly terrain in Shau Kei Wan, was struck by a landslide caused by the torrential downpour that prompted the city’s longest-ever black rainstorm alert on September 8. Debris, including a boulder the size of a double-decker bus, equivalent to the volume of an Olympic pool swimming pool tumbled onto the winding road leading to Sai Wan Ho.

Residents of a Hong Kong public housing estate affected by a landslide triggered by a record rainstorm have expressed concerns over safety and disruption to their daily lives, as authorities say it will take several months to finish repairing a damaged access road to the main neighbourhood area.

“It is estimated that it will last for at least several months,” a spokesman said, adding authorities had already cleared 900 tonnes of debris, including almost all of the large boulders on the road.

Repair work was “highly difficult and risky” due to a large amount of gravel, which needed to be stabilised or removed, on the slope located at a high altitude, according to the department.

After the road is cleared, workers will break the boulders into smaller pieces and remove them before spraying the slope with concrete to stabilise it.

The department said freight containers and fences had been placed around the site to prevent loose boulders from falling onto nearby amenities.

During visit by the Post on Thursday, three drilling machines were seen pecking away at a massive rock on the road, breaking it up for easier transport.

Residents of the 29-year-old public housing estate said the landslide had created huge inconveniences in their daily lives as buses had been suspended, disrupting their journey down the hill to the urban core in Shau Kei Wan, where the MTR station and shops are located, and which was previously only five stops away.

Feeder bus services heading downhill had to detour, adding 15 minutes to their travel time, they said.

Although residents can walk to the main street using a path which involves going down nine flights of stairs or using lifts, many elderly residents have said the alternative route to the neighbourhood core is challenging for them.

Residents say the lingering debris has disrupted their commute to the neighbourhood centre. Photo: Robert Ng

A 78-year-old housewife, who only gave her surname Wong, said she no longer went to Shau Kei Wan centre for grocery shopping and had switched to a market in Sai Wan Ho instead as she could reach the area more easily via a minibus.

“The path using the lifts involves too much walking. I used to be able to take Bus 99 to the main Shau Kei Wan area which stops in front of my block,” said Wong, who has lived in the estate for more than two decades.

Residents have also voiced concerns over huge rocks sitting on top of the hill, saying workers have been focused on repair works at the bottom of the slope.

“It feels like the rocks could roll down or cause another landslide any minute as it was still raining this morning,” said Stanley Ho, 43, a financial adviser who has lived in the estate for three decades.

“The road closure affects my daily commute because I have to head out 10 minutes earlier due to the detour, but it cannot be helped.

“I believe the government has its own timeline for the clean up, and of course I hope such an important road can reopen faster, but at the same time the safety of the workers is important because the site looks dangerous, so it’s not good if we rush them and cause accidents,” he said.

Mud from the landslide had also slid into the estate’s basketball court and left a trail of stones along the emergency vehicle path in Yiu Ming House. Ho said he was worried about the route not being cleared yet, as it could delay ambulances and fire trucks trying to access the area during an emergency.

The Fire Services Department on Friday said that following the landslide near the estate, it had devised a contingency plan which included allocating resources and employing specific tactics to respond quickly and effectively.

Repair work could take at least several months, authorities say. Photo: Elson LI

The department added that it had also carried out fire safety talks and exercises to raise awareness among residents in the affected blocks.

Debris from the landslide measured about 3,000 cubic metres, the size of an Olympic pool, according to a spokesman from the Civil Engineering and Development Department, who added that authorities would closely monitor the site.

An initial investigation suggested heavy rain and overflowing water from a nearby stream had caused the landslide, with water seepage and surface erosion weakening the ground mass, according to a statement from the department.

Edward Leung-Hei, a member of the Legislative Council for the Hong Kong Island East constituency, said workers were doubling down on their efforts to speed up repairs.

“I am aware the workers are speeding up their pace and hopefully we will be able to reopen the road in four to five months,” he said.