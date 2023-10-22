A Hong Kong beekeeper has died two days after being stung while working at his apiary, the second such fatality in five months.

The man, who was being treated at Tuen Mun Hospital, died at around 2pm on Saturday. A source familiar with the case said the deceased was 56-year-old beekeeper Tse Tai-hing.

Police received a report at 4.40pm on Thursday from a woman whose husband had been stung while feeding bees. He had rung her earlier complaining of discomfort, but their call was disconnected.

A neighbour also called the force after witnessing the man faint.