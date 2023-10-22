The pile-up occurred before noon during an eight-lap run along Salisbury Road in Tsim Sha Tsui and the Hung Hom Bypass.

The injured riders were sent to Caritas Medical Centre, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital and United Christian Hospital. In addition to the rider in serious condition, eighteen were stable and seven had been discharged, according to the Hospital Authority.

One of those injured, who was among 5,000 participants in this year’s event, was in serious condition.

Twenty-six cyclists were injured, including 13 in a single crash, during the first post-Covid Hong Kong Cyclothon on Sunday, with some riders questioning the configuration of the course.

During the second lap near the Empire Centre Shopping Arcade, a cyclist hit a traffic cone while trying to overtake other contestants, causing riders behind them to crash.

A participant surnamed Chan said the traffic cones on the course were problematic.

“Once our wheels hit the base of the cone, it’s easy to lose control because it creates a curve under the wheels. It’s hard to regain control if the bike tilts especially at high speed with multiple people. We don’t have much space to manoeuvre. So if the bike tilts, we can only continue tilting further,” Chan said.

Injured riders are treated after Sunday’s accident. Photo: Dickson Lee

A mainland Chinese participant surnamed Qu said: “I was going very fast coming down and when I started slowing down, there were a lot of people. The person in front of me slowed down suddenly and I could not hit my brakes in time. That was how I hit his rear wheel and fell.”

But chairman of Hong Kong Cycling association Leung Hung-tak said this year’s track design and configuration were similar to previous ones, including the placement of traffic cones. He stressed cycling events were prone to chain-reaction incidents.

“Similar situations have occurred in major international races such as the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia in the past, which are unrelated to the track design and configuration,” said Leung.

“We have added signage along the route and the road curve and safety devices have been added at locations that are prone to accidents. Our staff also conducted inspections prior to the race, taking into account factors such as weather conditions, wind speed and direction. We have thoroughly assessed everything.”

He added the decision not to immediately suspend the race after the accident was based on the assessment that the conditions at that time still allowed the event to carry on.

“At the time of the incident, the riders on the track were slowing down their speed. We had staff and referees on-site managing the situation,” he said. “We considered the situation later and thought it was necessary to enhance the management, then we halted the cyclists from continuing the race.

When asked about whether the racetrack was too narrow, Olympic medallist Sarah Lee Wai-sze, who took part in the 50km ride, said she did not see any issue with the track for the women’s race.

“Cyclists need to make judgments based on the track conditions. Accidents can happen in road races, and it is normal to review and learn from them,” Lee said.

She added the decision whether to carry on the race after accidents was ultimately made by experienced referees and she respected it.

The Sunday cycling gala began with the 50km and 30km events, where cyclists rode along a number of major closed-off roads.

The 50km route covered three tunnels and three bridges, including Tsing Ma Bridge, Ting Kau Bridge, Stonecutters Bridge, Cheung Ching Tunnel, Nam Wan Tunnel and Eagle’s Nest Tunnel.

The Hong Hong Tourism Board, which organises the event, estimated 5,000 riders took part in Sunday’s seven races, including the International Cycling Union (UCI) Asia Tour Class 1.1 race which returned after a five-year hiatus.

Last year, around 4,000 local riders took part in six races, while strict travel restrictions remained in place preventing overseas participants from joining.

Before the 2022 edition, the last Cyclothon took place in 2018 with about 5,400 participants, after the 2019 social unrest and coronavirus pandemic forced it to be cancellation.