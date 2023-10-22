Finishing on October 8, the Games took place in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang province in mainland China.

Squash bronzes give Hong Kong best ever Asian Games medal haul, with more on way

“The Hong Kong delegation in this year’s Asian Games was able to field the largest team ever and break the previous medal count,” he said. “This is not only due to the efforts of the athletes and their teams, but also reflects the correct direction of sports policies implemented by the government.”

The athletes picked up their cheques at a ceremony on Sunday at the Sha Tin Racecourse, where Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki praised the record haul of 8 gold, 16 silver and 29 bronze medals from the two-week sporting event.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club has awarded the city’s medal-winning athletes from this year’s Asian Games HK$32.5 million (US$4.2 million) in total, with most of them saying they will put the money towards buying better training equipment.

The money is part of a three-year incentive scheme run by the club to help local athletes competing in major sporting events such as the Asian Games in Hangzhou and its corresponding Para Games, the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and the 15th National Games in 2025.

Hong Kong medallists from the Asian Games each received between HK$250,000 and HK$2 million, depending on their medal and whether it was an individual or team event.

Addressing the ceremony, No 2 official Chan said the government attached great importance to the development of sports in the city. Authorities had allocated HK$860 million to the Sports Institute this year, with another HK$73 million injected into the Arts and Sport Development Fund to prepare athletes for the Asian Games, he said.

Tokyo Olympics fencing gold medallist Cheung Ka-long, who won an individual gold and a bronze in the men’s team foil at the Asian Games, viewed the cash prize as a bonus.

“I think for most athletes, getting a good result and placement at a major event is already very encouraging. [The money] is an extra way to promote sports,” Cheung said.

The fencer, who said his current goal was to qualify for the Olympics in Paris, explained he was likely to save the money or spend it on training and sports equipment.

Cheung received HK$1 million for his gold medal and another HK$500,000 he shared with teammates Ryan Choi Chun-yin, Nicholas Edward Choi Ho-yin and Yeung Chi-ka.

Cyclist Yang Qianyu, who won gold in the women’s individual road race, silver in the women’s Madison and bronze in the women’s team pursuit, said her biggest priority was to spend time with her family.

“[After that] maybe I will travel,” she said when asked how she would spend her cash.

The winnings athletes show off their medals. Photo: Jonathan Wong

The veteran athlete, who recently announced her intention to retire to take care of her elderly parents, said her decision to call it a day had not changed, although teammate Sarah Lee Sze-wing chipped in to say she would continue to persuade Yang to stay on and take part in next year’s Olympics.

Lee said the cash prize was very encouraging, although she was not sure she how would spend it.

“It shows that apart from the government, there are many other organisations in Hong Kong that support us,” she said. “It gives me confidence I can continue to develop in the sport.”

Rower Lam San-tung, half of the duo who won gold in the men’s pair, said he had dreams of buying a car with the cash, although later admitted it was more of a fantasy for now.

“After we switched to a coach on the mainland, we have been spending most of our time outside Hong Kong. So buying a car is just a thought, it probably won’t happen for real,” Lam said with a laugh.

Sports sector lawmaker Kenneth Fok Kai-kong, who also attended the ceremony, said he looked forward to the coming major sporting events, including the Olympics.

“I think it is a good way to show recognition to our athletes,” Fok said.