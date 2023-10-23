South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Online video purportedly shows the vehicle went up in flames immediately after the crash. Photo: Handout
Hong KongTransport

Hong Kong taxi driver dies after vehicle bursts into flames in high-speed crash

  • Surveillance video on social media purportedly shows taxi hitting concrete road barrier before mounting onto grass
  • Firefighters rescued driver, 78, from burning vehicle and rushed him to hospital, where he later died
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Ambrose Li
Ambrose Li
Why you can trust SCMP

A Hong Kong taxi driver died on Monday after his vehicle burst into flames when it crashed into a road barrier in Sai Kung the day before.

Surveillance video circulating on social media purportedly shows the taxi driving along Clear Water Bay Road at high speed without applying brakes before hitting the concrete road barrier and mounting onto the grass.

The vehicle went up in flames immediately after the crash, which occurred at 7am on Sunday.

Police said firefighters were dispatched to put out the blaze. Photos online show the vehicle had flipped and was completely burnt.

Firefighters were dispatched to put out the blaze. Photo: Handout

The 78-year-old driver, surnamed Lam, was unconscious when he was rescued from the burning vehicle and rushed to hospital. He died just after midnight on Monday.

A 34-year-old passenger, surnamed Siu, had managed to escape the vehicle, but suffered injuries on his arms. He was still in hospital as of Monday.

Post