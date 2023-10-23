Hong Kong taxi driver dies after vehicle bursts into flames in high-speed crash

A Hong Kong taxi driver died on Monday after his vehicle burst into flames when it crashed into a road barrier in Sai Kung the day before.

Surveillance video circulating on social media purportedly shows the taxi driving along Clear Water Bay Road at high speed without applying brakes before hitting the concrete road barrier and mounting onto the grass.

The vehicle went up in flames immediately after the crash, which occurred at 7am on Sunday.

Police said firefighters were dispatched to put out the blaze. Photos online show the vehicle had flipped and was completely burnt.

Firefighters were dispatched to put out the blaze. Photo: Handout

The 78-year-old driver, surnamed Lam, was unconscious when he was rescued from the burning vehicle and rushed to hospital. He died just after midnight on Monday.