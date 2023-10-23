Scores of Hongkongers have flocked to mainland China to sweep the tombs of their ancestors and loved ones on Chung Yeung Festival for the first time since the full reopening of the border, with many expressing joy at being able to take part in the tradition again.

Thousands of residents arrived at the Lo Wu checkpoint as early as 9am on Monday to cross the border into Shenzhen, with an average 10-minute wait on the Hong Kong side.

Visitors in groups of two to 12 were seen carrying flowers and offerings for their deceased loved ones and ancestors on the first Chung Yeung Festival since the last Covid-19 travel restrictions were lifted earlier this year.

People heading to Shenzhen on Chung Yeung Festival carry offerings for their ancestors and deceased loved ones. Photo: Jelly Tse

The festival, observed on the ninth day of the ninth lunar month, is a traditional Chinese holiday where individuals visit the graves of their ancestors and relatives to tidy them up and make offerings as a gesture of filial piety.