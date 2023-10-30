Hong Kong will open temporary office to ease months-long ID card waiting times, as about 100,000 talent scheme arrivals join queues
- Authorities say temporary facility in Kwun Tong will help reduce appointment backlog, as both locals renewing cards and fresh arrivals join same lengthy queue
- About 390,000 locals are yet to replace their old identity cards, with some waiting more than three months for appointment
Hong Kong will open a temporary office on Wednesday to reduce months-long waiting times for replacing identity cards, as about 100,000 arrivals from new talent schemes also join queues to apply for the documents.
Hongkongers have been required to replace their old ID cards with new ones featuring improved security features since December 2018, but the Immigration Department on Monday said about 390,000 locals were yet to do so.
Wong Ka-yee, assistant principal immigration officer, said residents who were waiting for more than three months for an appointment were in the same queue as workers who recently arrived from overseas under new talent schemes, with some of the latter worried they would not be able to start their jobs without the cards.
“We definitely understand the difficulties people are facing when they try to make an appointment, we will exercise discretion to handle the cases,” she said, adding people with valid visas were able to work legally before they had received their ID card.
But the workers would not be given priority and had to register online just like other applicants, she said.
The department aimed to process about 25,000 applications for locals and new arrivals every week following the opening of the new office in Kwun Tong, which was 40 per cent more than previous figures.
The temporary facility will only offer services for locals. The department’s six other offices will handle appointments for both locals and new arrivals.
Wong said the reopening of borders and increased travel had spurred demand for the cards, as overseas and mainland-based Hongkongers returned to the city for an appointment.
She said returning residents should apply for their replacement ID within 30 days of arriving. New cards are issued seven working days after applying.
The department has advised applicants to make online bookings before attending one of its offices.
Wong estimated the new office could process about 6,600 applications each week, and she hoped it would shorten lengthy waiting times. Residents are able to make a booking for the next 96 working days using the department’s online system.
She said the department had added staff to extend the service hours of four of the six existing offices from 4.30pm to 10pm in Sheung Wan, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kwun Tong and Tuen Mun since March this year.
But the offices in Fo Tan and Yuen Long continue to close at 4.30pm on weekdays and 12.30pm on Saturdays.