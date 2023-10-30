Hong Kong will open a temporary office on Wednesday to reduce months-long waiting times for replacing identity cards, as about 100,000 arrivals from new talent schemes also join queues to apply for the documents.

Hongkongers have been required to replace their old ID cards with new ones featuring improved security features since December 2018, but the Immigration Department on Monday said about 390,000 locals were yet to do so.

Wong Ka-yee, assistant principal immigration officer, said residents who were waiting for more than three months for an appointment were in the same queue as workers who recently arrived from overseas under new talent schemes, with some of the latter worried they would not be able to start their jobs without the cards.

“We definitely understand the difficulties people are facing when they try to make an appointment, we will exercise discretion to handle the cases,” she said, adding people with valid visas were able to work legally before they had received their ID card.