A student-organised talk on the Gaza humanitarian crisis at Hong Kong’s Hang Seng University has been abruptly cancelled, promoting an interfaith group to express concerns over freedom of speech on local campuses.

The event, titled “Gaza Humanitarian Crisis – Save the Children of Gaza,” was organised by student group EM-Power, who had said they hoped to raise awareness over the unfolding crisis in the area and tell people of the conflict’s history.

EM-Power is a support group that promotes inclusivity among local and non-Chinese-speaking students at the university.

The talk was originally intended to be held on campus on Monday afternoon and would stream online. The event was to be moderated by Hong Kong concern group United For Free Palestine.

A university spokesman said the institution was informed of the cancellation on Monday, but did not elaborate on which parties were behind the decision. Photo: Shutterstock

Professor James Frankel, director of Chinese University’s Islamic cultural studies centre and an event guest speaker, said the moderator had notified him on Monday morning that the event was cancelled.