Hong Kong’s Hang Seng University abruptly cancels talk on Gaza humanitarian crisis, raising concerns over freedom of speech
- Talk at Hang Seng University was organised by student group EM-Power, who said they hoped to raise awareness over unfolding crisis in area
- Chinese University professor and guest speaker James Frankel says he received an anonymous email suggesting planned disruptions could take place at event
A student-organised talk on the Gaza humanitarian crisis at Hong Kong’s Hang Seng University has been abruptly cancelled, promoting an interfaith group to express concerns over freedom of speech on local campuses.
The event, titled “Gaza Humanitarian Crisis – Save the Children of Gaza,” was organised by student group EM-Power, who had said they hoped to raise awareness over the unfolding crisis in the area and tell people of the conflict’s history.
EM-Power is a support group that promotes inclusivity among local and non-Chinese-speaking students at the university.
The talk was originally intended to be held on campus on Monday afternoon and would stream online. The event was to be moderated by Hong Kong concern group United For Free Palestine.
Professor James Frankel, director of Chinese University’s Islamic cultural studies centre and an event guest speaker, said the moderator had notified him on Monday morning that the event was cancelled.
A university spokesman said the institution was informed of the cancellation on Monday, but did not elaborate on which parties were behind the decision.
The Post has contacted the university’s president and EM-Power for comment.
United For Free Palestine spokesman Muhammed Adnan said no explanation was given for the event’s cancellation and the group had been told by an EM-Power representative.
Frankel also claimed to have received an anonymous email on Sunday night suggesting that planned disruptions could take place at the event, which he believed were likely to be vocal interruptions or uninvited attendees could show up.
He suspected a connection between the warning he received and the subsequent cancellation, saying: “Hong Kong is no bastion of free speech, but the censorship usually comes from a different direction.”
The scholar said EM-Power earlier this month had invited him to speak at the event and his talk would have covered the history of the Israel-Gaza conflict, adding he had hoped to offer up a balanced perspective.
United For Free Palestine, an interfaith group founded in the city in 2018, expressed deep disappointment over the incident and questioned in a statement: “When did humanity become so political?”
“Explaining or giving a name or face to who blocked this activity would have been less intimidating for the students who are now afraid they may be expelled,” the group’s spokesman Adnan said.
The concern group said its members believed in a peaceful political resolution to the conflict and rejected the use of violence.
Adnan said the organisation had several events on the same topic earlier this month at various locations, which had met with some unfriendly online comments, he added.
The Muslim Council of Hong Kong said it was shocked and disheartened over the cancellation and emphasised that awareness of the humanitarian crisis should not be silenced and that universities should be spaces for diverse views.
The Post earlier learned that Hong Kong police had stepped up patrols in some locations and asked religious leaders to keep an eye out for suspicious individuals amid community tensions over the conflict.
The Post has reached out to police for comment.