Hong Kong leader John Lee won’t attend Apec summit in US due to ‘scheduling issues’ despite earlier appeal to Washington to play fair on invite
- Chief Executive John Lee had earlier appealed to Washington to play fair and allow him to join the summit
- Lee is among Chinese officials sanctioned by Washington in 2020 after Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s US-sanctioned leader will not attend an Apec summit in San Francisco next month because of “scheduling issues”, the government has said, adding that the city’s finance chief will be sent on his behalf.
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu had in July appealed to the United States to play fair and allow him to join the event, saying he expected the host country to act in accordance with Apec’s “rules, guidelines and conventions” and send invitations to all member economies, including Hong Kong.
A government spokesman on Tuesday said Hong Kong had received an invite from the host economy to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, to be held from November 15 to 17, in the United States, but Lee would not be able to attend.
“The HKSAR government had already replied that, due to scheduling issues, the chief executive, Mr John Lee, would not be able to attend the meeting to represent Hong Kong, China in person,” the spokesman said.
“The financial secretary, Mr Paul Chan [Mo-po], would attend the meeting on behalf of the chief executive.”
He added that the city had long been an Apec member and would continue to participate in its matters, with a view to contributing to regional economic cooperation by leveraging on Hong Kong’s distinctive advantages under “one country, two systems” and its status as an international trade and financial centre.
Lee is among Chinese officials sanctioned by Washington in 2020 after Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong.
The US claimed the legislation undermined the city’s autonomy and restricted the freedoms and rights of residents.
