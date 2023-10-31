Hong Kong’s US-sanctioned leader will not attend an Apec summit in San Francisco next month because of “scheduling issues”, the government has said, adding that the city’s finance chief will be sent on his behalf.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu had in July appealed to the United States to play fair and allow him to join the event, saying he expected the host country to act in accordance with Apec’s “rules, guidelines and conventions” and send invitations to all member economies, including Hong Kong.

A government spokesman on Tuesday said Hong Kong had received an invite from the host economy to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, to be held from November 15 to 17, in the United States, but Lee would not be able to attend.

Chief Executive John Lee will not be going to the San Francisco summit. Photo: Dickson Lee

“The HKSAR government had already replied that, due to scheduling issues, the chief executive, Mr John Lee, would not be able to attend the meeting to represent Hong Kong, China in person,” the spokesman said.