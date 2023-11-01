Information collected in Hong Kong can also not be used for research in the mainland under present policies.

“The biggest difficulty we have encountered is the lack of support from data,” Professor Qin Ling, director of the Chinese University Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Research Institute in Futian, said. “Data from the mainland could not enter Hong Kong.”

The calls to break down barriers to research between Hong Kong and the mainland came after the city outlined its plans to become an innovation and technology hub.

The centre, focused on research in a variety of fields, including robotics and artificial intelligence, is in the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone, which covers the Lok Ma Chau Loop.

The transformation of Hong Kong into a major innovation and technology centre was included in Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu ’s policy address delivered last week.

Liu Yunhui, a Chinese University professor in mechanical and automation engineering who leads research work on medical robotics at the Shenzhen institute, said the lack of data sharing meant he had to invest extra time and resources.

Liu explained training systems using patients’ clinical information were needed to develop medical robotics.

But he explained the city could not provide enough clinical details, so the team had to collect information from the mainland as well.

“We have to set up one [training system] in Hong Kong and one in the mainland to use the data collected on different sides,” he said.

Liu explained the limitation on data transfer meant investment on developing systems for medical robotics would need to be doubled and that it also slowed up research progress.

Hong Kong has been working on a series of measures to boost collaboration with the mainland on research efforts.

Officials from both sides of the border signed a memorandum of understanding in June to promote cross‑boundary flow of mainland data within the Greater Bay Area and a pilot scheme to streamline the flow of personal data going south is to be launched.

The Greater Bay Area project was designed to link Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in Guangdong province, a combined population of more than 86 million, to create an economic powerhouse by 2035.

Lee said as development of the Hetao cooperation zone, made up of Shenzhen Park and Hong Kong Park, took shape that the city government was also looking at ways to promote exchanges of data and samples collected for research or trials between the two parks.

Qin, an expert in orthopaedic science, said he hoped the cooperation zone would also lead to human clinical samples, such as blood, being shared across the border.

Vincent Tsang Chi-hin, the CEO of BioMed Technology, a Hong Kong company focused on probiotic products, which has set up in another Chinese University research institute in Shenzhen, said data sharing would lead to more flexibility.

“It is very hard now for companies if data cannot be exported,” Tsang said.

“Hong Kong is part of the country and shouldn’t we allow the flow of data across the border?” he asked.